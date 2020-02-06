Special Olympics New York Fall Games returning to Glens Falls
Special Olympics New York Fall Games returning to Glens Falls

Special Olympics Fall Games

A rider gets on a horse as many watch during the equestrian portion of the 2015 Special Olympics State Fall Games at the Skidmore College Van Lennep Ridding Center in Saratoga Springs. The games are returning after a five-year absence and will be held in and around Glens Falls. 

 Post-Star file photo

GLENS FALLS — Special Olympics New York will return to the Glens Falls area for its Fall Games after a five-year absence.

A news conference will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at Glens Falls City Hall to make the formal announcement.

Among the attendees will be Mayor Dan Hall, Adirondack Chamber of Commerce President Michael Bittel, Special Olympics New York President and CEO Stacey Hengsterman and Special Olympics athlete Jude Killar.

The games are expected to draw nearly 1,300 athletes and coaches and their families from across the state.

They will be competing in seven different athletic events in the Glens Falls area, according to a news release.

