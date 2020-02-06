Special Olympics New York Fall Games returning to Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — Special Olympics New York will return to the Glens Falls area for its Fall Games after a five-year absence.

A news conference will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at Glens Falls City Hall to make the formal announcement.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Among the attendees will be Mayor Dan Hall, Adirondack Chamber of Commerce President Michael Bittel, Special Olympics New York President and CEO Stacey Hengsterman and Special Olympics athlete Jude Killar.

The games are expected to draw nearly 1,300 athletes and coaches and their families from across the state.

They will be competing in seven different athletic events in the Glens Falls area, according to a news release.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0