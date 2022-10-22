Special Olympics hosts state's largest fall games in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — Athletes and spectators alike could not have hoped for better weather, as the Special Olympics New York Fall Games took place at indoor and outdoor venues on Saturday.

Softball players enjoyed the sun on bleachers, near snack tents or just laying in the grass as they awaited their games to begin on the field. Games were held back to back all day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Morse Athletic Complex Fields and the Adirondack Sports Complex down the road.

Victoria Winters, lead volunteer at the Morse complex, said it was great to see the event back to normal.

“Last year, we had about half of the participants we have this year. We only had about 600. It was really hard with COVID because the teams had to follow the guidance of their counties and a lot of them couldn’t come at the last minute,” she said sitting behind a volunteer registration table.

Winters said soccer, which was also happening at the complex fields, had a huge jump in numbers, with multiple teams playing and a section dedicated to teaching soccer skills. Last year, there weren’t even enough athletes for two teams to be formed.

This year’s games were the largest in history, with 1,300 athletes from around the state.

She noted the sportsmanship of the athletes.

“They all cheer for each other — even if it’s something the other team did. They are just really supportive of each other,” Winters said.

Josh Dority, a staff member at Lifetime Assistance in Rochester, was overseeing bocce games inside The Dome at the Adirondack Sports Complex and said the games were “about competition, of course.”

“This is the end of at least eight weeks of training, and these guys have been working really hard to improve their skills in bocce and then traveled across the state to come together,” he said standing beside the indoor turf that was sectioned off for bocce games.

Dority said themes of unity and inclusivity were important to the events as well, but he felt most strongly about the competition aspect of the games.

“Ultimately, this is a sports organization, so this is a competition,” he said.

Naim Lewis from Rochester won first place in his first time as a bocce competitor. He has been coming to the games for 23 years.

“I started coming when I was 14 and I’m 37 now,” Lewis said. “This is my first time doing bocce. This was new to me.”

He has participated mainly in soccer over the years.

Dority also said the games had a large increase in the number of unified teams this year. Unified teams include players both with and without disabilities.

“We have a program for every age group, whether it’s related to sports, fitness or athletic leadership,” Dority said.