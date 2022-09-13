Special Olympics Fall Games to return to Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — The city of Glens Falls will once again be home to the Special Olympics State Fall Games in October.

Mayor Bill Collins and President and CEO Stacey Hengsterman of Special Olympics New York will officially announce the games on Wednesday, which are set for Oct. 21-22.

The press conference will take place on the steps of City Hall at 1:30 p.m.

This year’s games are expected to draw around 1,300 statewide coaches and athletes, spokesperson Casey Vattimo said Monday, which is a significant increase compared to last year.

Special Olympics New York had to discontinue its annual State Fall Games after the event was cut from the state budget about six years ago, Vattimo said.

After it was reinstated in the budget, 2020 was supposed to be its comeback year in celebration of the organization’s 50th anniversary.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced its delay for another year, and in 2021, precautionary measures saw slim attendance numbers of between 300 and 500.

“We love Glens Falls because there’s so much community inclusion,” Vattimo said. “The city welcomes us with open arms.”

Special Olympics New York is the largest state chapter in the country and offers its programs at no cost to the athletes, their families and caregivers.

Programming includes year-round sports training, athletic competition and health screenings.

The organization partners with about 250 schools statewide to offer Unified Sports, where students with and without disabilities compete as teammates.