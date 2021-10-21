Special Olympics Fall Games set to return Friday

GLENS FALLS — Jacob Babcock has his eyes set on gold.

The 25-year-old Rochester native began running last year at the onset of the pandemic, and he has been training diligently in cross-country ever since.

He’s hoping his efforts will pay off this weekend during the Special Olympics New York Fall Games, which officially kick off in City Park on Friday.

“This is my very first cross-country meet, so I’m very excited,” he said.

Babcock is one of 13 members of the Special Olympics’ Athlete Leadership Council, a group of Special Olympic athletes responsible for helping to organize statewide games and promote Special Olympics in their local communities.

Members of the group gathered Thursday at the Park Theater to discuss the upcoming games, the first statewide event Special Olympics has hosted since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Around 500 athletes and 150 coaches are expected to descend on the city to compete in seven sports: bocce, cycling, golf, equestrian, soccer, softball and cross-country.

The events will take place at venues across the region, including Cole’s Woods, SUNY Adirondack and the Adirondack Sports Complex.

The games are a culmination of a year’s worth of competition, giving athletes a chance to showcase their skills against competitors from across the state.

But due to budgetary issues, the fall event was canceled for the past six years, which meant hundreds of athletes missed out on an opportunity to compete on a statewide level, said Stacey Hengsterman, president and CEO of Special Olympics New York.

“Their competition would end at the regional level when all of the other sports we offer had statewide competition,” she said. “We’re back in action. The Fall Games are also back, so … it means the world to us.”

This year’s event required careful planning — which was completed through a series of biweekly Zoom meetings — to ensure athletes can compete safely amid a surging pandemic.

All athletes are required to wear a mask except when competing or eating, and wellness screenings will be administered to ensure no one is symptomatic prior to the competition.

Coaches and volunteers were required to be fully vaccinated, and unvaccinated athletes must test negative for the virus prior to competing. Opening and closing ceremonies have been moved outdoors to lessen the chance of infection.

It’s not the first time Glens Falls has hosted the Fall Games, and it certainly won’t be the last, Hengsterman said.

The city hosted the event in 2015 to much fanfare and community support. The event is scheduled to return each fall through 2023.

“This is the first of three years in Glens Falls, so we do move it around. Our fall, our winter and summer games are held in different communities and we stay for three years,” she said. “So, yes, we will be back.”

But for the athletes who compete, Special Olympics is about more than winning medals and playing their favorite sports.

The organization offers a chance to make lifelong friends and travel the world, all while competing.

Most importantly, it’s an opportunity to be treated as an equal.

For 28-year-old Maddie Csont, a Rochester native and a member of the Athlete Leadership Council, competing in Special Olympics for the last decade offered her opportunities she could have never imagined.

Csont will not be competing this weekend, but will be traveling to the World Games in Orlando next year, where she will compete in gymnastics.

“It’s changed my life in ways I didn’t even knew that it could. In high school, I was laughed at. I didn’t have many high school friends to hang out with. I ... didn’t do any after-school activities because I had an intellectual disability and every time I would speak to people they would laugh at me,” she trailed off, tears streaming down her face.

“Nobody’s laughing now,” a consoling Hengsterman said to a roaring applause.

The opening ceremony for the Fall Games will be held at 7 p.m. Friday in City Park.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

