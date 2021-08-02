Special Olympics Fall Games returning to Glens Falls in October

Special Olympics President and CEO Stacey Hengsterman had a feeling of déjà vu on Monday when she was standing in the lobby of the Queensbury Hotel.

Last year, she announced that after a five-year absence because of budget cuts, the Special Olympics Fall Games would be coming back in the fall of 2020 and be held in and around Glens Falls.

Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“We had to cancel it. It broke our hearts. You were always there for us. You said: ‘don’t worry about it. We’ll be here. As soon as you’re ready, we’re ready for you,’” she said.

After a year’s absence, the event is back on — set for Oct. 22-23.

“Be here for the most exciting few days you’ve ever had. We’re bringing Fall Games back for our athletes in Glens Falls,” she said in a news conference.

About a thousand athletes will be competing in seven sports — bocce, cycling, golf, equestrian, soccer, softball and cross-country running.

Greater Adirondack Chamber of Commerce President Michael Bittel, who is chairman of the fall Games, said it is going to be a big boost for the area. He hoped it would draw many spectators.