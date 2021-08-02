Special Olympics Fall Games returning to Glens Falls in October

Special Olympics President and CEO Stacey Hengsterman had a feeling of déjà vu on Monday when she was standing in the lobby of the Queensbury Hotel.
Last year, she announced that after a five-year absence because of budget cuts, the Special Olympics Fall Games would be coming back in the fall of 2020 and be held in and around Glens Falls.
Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“We had to cancel it. It broke our hearts. You were always there for us. You said: ‘don’t worry about it. We’ll be here. As soon as you’re ready, we’re ready for you,’” she said.
After a year’s absence, the event is back on — set for Oct. 22-23.
“Be here for the most exciting few days you’ve ever had. We’re bringing Fall Games back for our athletes in Glens Falls,” she said in a news conference.
About a thousand athletes will be competing in seven sports — bocce, cycling, golf, equestrian, soccer, softball and cross-country running.
Greater Adirondack Chamber of Commerce President Michael Bittel, who is chairman of the fall Games, said it is going to be a big boost for the area. He hoped it would draw many spectators.
“If you’re never been to a game, you’re going to be blown away," Bittel said. "The commitment, the excellence that happens at these games is second to none. The amount of time and effort that these men and woman put into these games is second to none.
“These are real games — with real people and real competition. We’re going to have a great time,” he said.
Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall said he is glad that the event will be returning. It was a great success in 2015.
“We had a great turnout of volunteers and a lot of spectators,” he said.
About 2,000 volunteers are needed to help with various aspects of putting on the games, according to Hengsterman. The organization is also looking to raise another $50,000 to defray expenses.
The athletes are so excited for the competition.
“I enjoy meeting new people,” said Ben Purick, of Queensbury, who competes in golf.
He said he first learned to hit a golf ball with his father when he was 7.
Kim Reynolds, of Hudson Falls, said the athletes get so much enjoyment out of the games. She said she likes seeing the excitement on their faces when they score, or win, and especially carrying the torch.
Her 15-year-old son, Bryce, is competing in softball.
“It’s pretty fun. I love supporting my mom and dad. They’re my number ones,” Bryce Reynolds said.
