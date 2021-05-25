Special Olympics athletes receive 'wonderful' news

GLENS FALLS — Liza Ambronsini and Benjamin Purik received the surprise of a lifetime in front of City Hall on Tuesday.
The pair, who stood before family, friends and community leaders, learned they will travel to Disney World in Florida in 2022 to represent the New York delegation during the Special Olympics USA Games, an honor few athletes get to partake in. The entire delegation will be made up of 105 athletes.
Excitement washed over Ambronsini’s face as she threw her arms in the air and jumped up in celebration as around two dozen spectators cheered. Purik was more subdued, but smiled as he gave his teammate a high-five.
Both were at a loss for words as they addressed the crowd, which included Mayor Dan Hall, Glens Falls Police Chief Joseph Boisclair, and Bill Collins, the Second Ward councilman who has worked with New York Special Olympics as the director of training for more than 20 years.
“It’s easier when I have a script,” Purik said with a laugh.
A Glens Falls resident, Purik is a multisport athlete but will be showcasing his golf skills during USA Games.
He began playing the sport as a child and has gone on to win numerous gold medals during his more than 10 years competing as a Special Olympics athlete. He plans to hit the gym and increase his practice regimen so he can win another medal at next year's games.
“I’ve never competed in Florida in a national Special Olympics tournament before. It should be pretty exciting, though," he said. "It will be a lot of pressure, but I just follow what my dad told me, to just play like you’re playing with your normal golfing buddies.”
For Ambronsini, a tennis player from Queensbury, next year’s games will mark her second time competing nationally, a rare accomplishment that speaks volumes to her athleticism, Collins said.
She had previously competed in the 2018 USA Games in Seattle.
“There are 68,000 athletes here in New York, and it’s very rare that you get picked to go to one national games, never mind more than one,” Collins said. “It’s only because of what a great athlete Liza is.”
Ambronsini was also laser-focused on next year’s games.
Asked if she would be bring home the gold medal, her answer was short and to the point.
“Yes I am!” she said.
Ambronsini added that she is also excited to go to Disney World.
"I like to play tennis, but I'm excited to go to Disney," she said.
But while Ambronsini and Purik were focused on gold, their family took time to reflect on how the Special Olympics impacted the lives of their loved ones.
“Special Olympics has given Liza so many opportunities — it’s wonderful,” said Fran Ambronsini, Liza’s mother and tennis coach.
For William Purik, the Special Olympics opened a world of opportunities and gave his son a chance to compete with peers, which allowed him to flourish.
He recalled a time when Benjamin played shoulder-to-shoulder with professional golfers in Virginia just days before a major tournament, an opportunity that was only made possible through the Special Olympics.
“We got to actually play with some of the professional golfers out there. Tiger Woods was out walking the golf course,” William Purik said.
He added that his son getting the chance to compete at the USA Games was a “treat” and something he always wanted to do.
“Special Olympics made it so he can enjoy athletics,” William Purik said.
Glens Falls has long been a welcoming community for the Special Olympics, having hosted the organization’s fall games several times in the past.
The city was set to host the event again this past fall, but the pandemic put the event on hold.
But Stacey Hengsterman, CEO of Special Olympics New York, said the organization is in the early stages of planning this year's event, which she said will take place in Glens Falls.