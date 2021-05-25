Special Olympics athletes receive 'wonderful' news

“I’ve never competed in Florida in a national Special Olympics tournament before. It should be pretty exciting, though," he said. "It will be a lot of pressure, but I just follow what my dad told me, to just play like you’re playing with your normal golfing buddies.”

For Ambronsini, a tennis player from Queensbury, next year’s games will mark her second time competing nationally, a rare accomplishment that speaks volumes to her athleticism, Collins said.

She had previously competed in the 2018 USA Games in Seattle.

“There are 68,000 athletes here in New York, and it’s very rare that you get picked to go to one national games, never mind more than one,” Collins said. “It’s only because of what a great athlete Liza is.”

Ambronsini was also laser-focused on next year’s games.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Asked if she would be bring home the gold medal, her answer was short and to the point.

“Yes I am!” she said.

Ambronsini added that she is also excited to go to Disney World.

"I like to play tennis, but I'm excited to go to Disney," she said.