Special meeting set on future of Fort Edward Police Department

FORT EDWARD — A special meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. to discuss the future of the village of Fort Edward Police Department.

The former chief of police, Justin Derway, retired in July after pleading guilty to charges related to providing false information.

In January, both Derway and police Sgt. Dean Watkins were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation after charges filed against the officers claimed they falsified police training records.

Since then, the Police Department has relied on an interim police chief, Phil Lindsey, a retired Glens Falls police officer.

In July, after Derway's retirement, the village mayor spoke to The Post-Star about the future of the department.

“The Village Board is looking at all different options available for the Police Department,” Mayor Matthew Traver said.

At the time, the mayor said the Village Board had not reached any decisions regarding how to proceed, but stated the Police Department, consisting of three full-time officers and "several" part-time, has been receiving assistance from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Traver said conversations were ongoing with Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy about the possibility of the shared coverage.

However, the mayor said the decision would include listening to the input of residents before any changes were made.

Village officials could not be reached for comment ahead of the meeting scheduled at the Fort Edward firehouse.

Derway and Fort Edward police Sgt. Dean Watkins initially pleaded not guilty to 11 felony counts of offering a false instrument for filing in Albany City Criminal Court in March, but later pleaded to a lesser charge.

According to court officials, Derway was sentenced to a conditional discharge, “which included the requirement to comply with a stipulation.” The stipulation of the conditional discharge has not been made available to the public.