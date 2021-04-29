Special meeting Friday on Jenkinsville water contamination

QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Town Board will hold a special meeting Friday, by Zoom only, about the Jenkinsville water contamination issue.

The meeting will begin at 11:30 am. The Town Board will meet with representatives from the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the state Department of Health.

It will focus on the Jenkinsville area investigation. The DEC is looking for the source of 1,4-dioxan that had contaminated numerous wells in the neighborhood.

The meeting will also discuss the scope of the investigation, the town’s involvement and what the town’s role should be during the investigation.

The Zoom link is posted on the town website. It is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88916764954.

