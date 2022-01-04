Special concert to honor hospital’s essential workers

GLENS FALLS — Local musicians Laura Roth and Hui Cox will salute essential workers of Glens Falls Hospital with a special concert, a quartet featuring their talents and two contemporary artists, drummer Mike Clark and bassist Essiet Okon Essiet.

The concert will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Park Theater, 14 Park St.

Mike Clark has a discography of 70 albums since 1974. He first gained world-wide recognition as a jazz and funk drummer while playing with Herbie Hancock. It is said his work with Hancock garnered him an international cult following and has influenced generations of drummers. He has performed with dozens of the greats of jazz and funk, such as Tony Bennett, Bobby McFarren, Nat Adderly, Christian McBride and Chet Baker.

Essiet Okon Essiet is regarded by many as Manhattan's premiere bassist, bringing a unique sound of mixed styles and cultures. After touring the globe with famed South African pianist Abdullah Ibrahim, he joined Art Blakely and the Jazz Messengers and has since performed and recorded with James Moody, Freddie Hubbard, Kenny Burrell, Abby Lincoln, Dee Bridgewater, Kenny Garrett, Kurt Elling and many more world-renowned performers.

Glens Falls Hospital Vice President Ray Agnew will be the opening act. Tickets available by calling The Park Theater at 518-792-1150.

