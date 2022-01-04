 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Special concert to honor hospital’s essential workers

  • 0
Concert to honor hospital’s essential workers

Laura Roth and Lui Cox will perform with drummer Mike Clark and bassist Essiet Okon Essiet later this month to honor Glens Falls Hospital's essential workers. 

 Provided photo

GLENS FALLS — Local musicians Laura Roth and Hui Cox will salute essential workers of Glens Falls Hospital with a special concert, a quartet featuring their talents and two contemporary artists, drummer Mike Clark and bassist Essiet Okon Essiet.

The concert will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Park Theater, 14 Park St.

Mike Clark has a discography of 70 albums since 1974. He first gained world-wide recognition as a jazz and funk drummer while playing with Herbie Hancock. It is said his work with Hancock garnered him an international cult following and has influenced generations of drummers. He has performed with dozens of the greats of jazz and funk, such as Tony Bennett, Bobby McFarren, Nat Adderly, Christian McBride and Chet Baker.

Essiet Okon Essiet is regarded by many as Manhattan's premiere bassist, bringing a unique sound of mixed styles and cultures. After touring the globe with famed South African pianist Abdullah Ibrahim, he joined Art Blakely and the Jazz Messengers and has since performed and recorded with James Moody, Freddie Hubbard, Kenny Burrell, Abby Lincoln, Dee Bridgewater, Kenny Garrett, Kurt Elling and many more world-renowned performers. 

People are also reading…

Glens Falls Hospital Vice President Ray Agnew will be the opening act. Tickets available by calling The Park Theater at 518-792-1150.

0 Comments
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Snowstorm traps hundreds on Virginia highway

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News