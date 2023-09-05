From a press release: The CulinaryArts@SPAC initiative returns with two special events slated for this fall at The Pines at Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

“Our latest CulinaryArts@SPAC series will fuse expert-led conversation, responsibly sourced food and drink, and a completely unique experience for our community to explore both the ‘joy’ of oysters and the many fascinating and delicious facets of fungi,” President and CEO of Saratoga Performing Arts Center Elizabeth Sobol said.

The fall series begins on Oct. 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. with The Joy of Oysters, a “cook the book” styled-event featuring cocktails and culinary delights including a variety of oyster dishes.

The event will also include a conversation between “The Joy of Oysters” author Nils Bernstein and WAMC Northeast Public Radio’s Joe Donahue, as well as a live oyster shucking on site by Chef Megan Diehl of Pop-up Oyster Bar Company.

The Mushroom Experience will be held on Nov. 4 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. to spotlight the beauty of fungi through a mushroom forward multi-course dinner, and thematic visual art and music experience.

The Mushroom Experience is sponsored by Collar City Mushrooms, an indoor urban vertical mushroom farm and mycological education center, located in Troy.

Tickets to attend The Joy of Oysters are $95 and include drinks and tastings along with admission to the conversation. Tickets for The Mushroom Experience are $125 and include the multi-course supper, drinks and gratuity. Details and purchasing at spac.org.