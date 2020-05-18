SPAC cancels summer classical season for first time in 53 years

String and percussion players could wear masks, he speculated, but not the winds or brass.

Penny Schiek, a retired choral teacher from Queensbury who performed at SPAC in the 1970s and '80s with the Philadelphia Orchestra as a member of the Saratoga Pops chorus, expressed regret at the cancellations and curiosity about what the future holds for live musical performances.

"For musicians, who are used to performing in large groups for live audiences, which are packed in — that's going to be the issue," she said.

Live musical performances could be sidelines for a year or two, and in the meantime, she said, "I hope people can find ways to support musicians."

"I guess the plus side is you have lots of time to practice," she said.

The season would have featured seven performances and four distinct programs by New York City Ballet, including "Swan Lake;" 12 performances by The Philadelphia Orchestra, highlighted by all nine of Beethoven's symphonies in four consecutive days; and six programs by the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, exploring Beethoven and his influences.