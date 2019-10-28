SARATOGA SPRINGS — Major renovations are back underway at Saratoga Performing Arts Center to improve visitor services, with two new buildings for concessions and restrooms and an all-season event space in the main plaza.
On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the start of the $9.5 million renovation project at Saratoga Spa State Park.
The project is supported by $8 million in private funding from Live Nation and Saratoga Performing Arts Center. New York is providing up to $1.5 million in grants from Empire State Development and State Parks, awarded through the governor's Regional Economic Development Council initiative, according to a news release.
"For decades, the Saratoga Spa State Park has attracted visitors from across the state and around the world," Cuomo said. "This project is another major step forward in the renewal of this great park."
You have free articles remaining.
Two new concessions buildings will replace the existing tents, which have lacked proper security, infrastructure and storage space. In the center of the main plaza a new open-air covered pavilion will be built.
The main concession building will include a second-story, offering year-round event space to support and encourage expanded educational programming, audience development and community engagement activities. The facade of the upper level will include a glass and aluminum storefront design, allowing guests to walk out onto a rooftop terrace facing the amphitheater. The enclosed portion of this building will provide climate-controlled space for events, and the lobby atrium leading to the second floor will feature the rich history of SPAC as well as space for artwork.
The second building will include new restroom and concessions facilities, and create more open, useable space which will help further improve guest movement throughout SPAC. The existing infrastructure and utilities will be improved to support the new buildings and surrounding public space. Upgraded pedestrian walkways will improve access between the amphitheater lawn and the main plaza and provide easier paths for travel throughout the venue.
The venue recently completed ramp and lighting renovations in the amphitheater.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.