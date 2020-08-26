Spa Studio Adirondacks relocating from Glens Falls to Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — Spa Studio Adirondacks is relocating its business from Glens Falls to a smaller space in Queensbury.

The Queensbury Planning Board recently approved the proposal for the business to operate in 1,500 square feet of space at 420 Quaker Road. The rest of the building is occupied by Heber Travel.

There are no changes to the exterior of the building.

Spa Studio Adirondacks is currently located in the East Field Medical Arts Plaza on Dix Avenue. It offers nail treatments, facials, massages, spray tanning and waxing, according to its website.

Owner Erica Keays told the board that the business has been closed since mid-March because of the pandemic, according to minutes of the meeting.

The company has been in business for 16 years. Keays said the Glens Falls space has eight treatment rooms. The family had been looking to downsize a bit, officials were told.

The business had started at the Union Square building in Glens Falls.

Keays did not return a Post-Star email seeking further comment.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

