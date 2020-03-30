Related to this story
A nurse at Glens Falls Hospital has tested positive for coronavirus. That's the first direct care worker in the area confirmed to have the virus.
The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision issued instructions to parole officers Thursday to suspend gathering urine samples from the parolees they monitor.
Police are looking for a suspicious person involved in an alleged groping incident that occurred Thursday morning in downtown Glens Falls.
Walter Robb worked as an executive for General Electric and was a philanthropist for Double H Ranch in Lake Luzerne. He also served on the board of directors.
Coronavirus cases are accelerating throughout the state, with 5,146 new cases confirmed Wednesday. Locally, Washington County reported two more and one more in Essex County.
Two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Warren County, bringing the total number of cases to 10; Saratoga County cases rise to 110.
A man was airlifted to Albany Medical Center after a vehicle rollover, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
Corinth Central School starts charitable initiative called Corinth is Community.
A Washington County man was arrested on Wednesday for an armed robbery on Monday afternoon at a Route 4 convenience store.