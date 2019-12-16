South Street redevelopment projects moving along

GLENS FALLS — The city’s makeover of South Street is well under way as the days dwindle in 2019. Three buildings area laready demolished, and in January, the city will begin to solicit proposals for redevelopment of the properties.
EDC Warren County President Edward Bartholomew said demolition has been completed of the former Juicin’ Jar, OTB building and Daily Double.
“They’re in the process of removing and recycling some of the scrap in that area,” he said on Thursday at a meeting of the Glens Falls Local Development Corp.
The site will be the future home of The Market, which is a 10,000-square-foot building to house a year round farmers’ market and community event space. The cost of the project is about $3 million.
Now that the South Street buildings have been removed, Cristo Demolition will shift over to 17 School St., where a dilapidated house next to the parking garage, will be removed.
“We would expect that to be in the next week to 10 days, weather depending,” Bartholomew said.
The property will become a pocket park. After the demolition is completed on School Street, Bartholomew said crews will return to South Street to put down some soil to get the property ready for future construction. The site will be used in the short term as a parking lot, according to Bartholomew.
The site of the current farmers’ market and parking lot, the South Street Community Pavilion, will be redeveloped into a mixed-use building with a parking garage in the rear of the property.
In January, Bartholomew said the city will issue a request for proposals for firms interested in building the garage.
“The parking garage really needs to be going out first in order to move the other projects along,” he said.
The city also will issue a request for qualifications for the redevelopment of the former Hot Shots building at 45 South St. and the old incubator building at 36 Elm St. Because they are considered historic properties, the State Historic Preservation Office has placed restrictions on what can be done to the exterior and interior, according to Bartholomew.
As part of this request for qualifications, Bartholomew said developers will also have the option to bid on The Market as well.
A developer may want to take on the entire project, or it may be too costly and the city would issue a separate request for The Market, according to Bartholomew.
The Common Council will select the winning design.
Bartholomew noted that the city is referring to these solicitations for designs as a request for qualifications, rather than a request for proposals, to provide the Common Council some flexibility.
“If you have a strictly request for proposals dealing with a project, it becomes cost based; then you’re obligated to select the top person who has the lowest cost and that’s not what we’re doing,” he said.
City officials hope the entire project will be completed by the fall of 2021.
