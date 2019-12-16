South Street redevelopment projects moving along

The site of the current farmers’ market and parking lot, the South Street Community Pavilion, will be redeveloped into a mixed-use building with a parking garage in the rear of the property.

In January, Bartholomew said the city will issue a request for proposals for firms interested in building the garage.

“The parking garage really needs to be going out first in order to move the other projects along,” he said.

The city also will issue a request for qualifications for the redevelopment of the former Hot Shots building at 45 South St. and the old incubator building at 36 Elm St. Because they are considered historic properties, the State Historic Preservation Office has placed restrictions on what can be done to the exterior and interior, according to Bartholomew.

As part of this request for qualifications, Bartholomew said developers will also have the option to bid on The Market as well.

A developer may want to take on the entire project, or it may be too costly and the city would issue a separate request for The Market, according to Bartholomew.

The Common Council will select the winning design.