GLENS FALLS — Property owners along South Street praised the city’s redevelopment plans this week, saying it will bring new life and people to the area.
“I think it’s exciting. I think it’s great. I think it’s going to be good for business,” said Nicholas Gazetos, co-owner of New Way Lunch. “The more people that surround downtown Glens Falls, the better. I think it’s nice that South Street is finally going to get some money to get spruced up.”
The city is planning to demolish the former Juicin’ Jar at 49 South St., the former OTB building at 51-57 South St. and the former Daily Double at 59-63 South St. In its place would be a 10,000-square-foot, one-story grass-and-brick building named The Market, to be used for a year-round farmers market and other public events. The cost is about $3 million.
The former Hot Shots building at 45 South St. and incubator space at 36 Elm St. will not be razed, but will be renovated by private developers. The existing pavilion where the farmers market is currently located also will be sold.
All the work is funded by the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant the city was awarded.
Chris Patten, who is redeveloping the old Mikado building at the corner of South and Glen streets, said he is excited about the old buildings on South Street coming down and new construction happening.
“Any change is good for the city because we’ve been stagnant,” he said.
City officials hope The Market and the other projects will spur development throughout that area.
Sonny Bonacio owns the former Sandy’s Clam Bar at 41 South St., across Elm Street from where The Market will be, after purchasing it in April for $305,000.
Bonacio also developed the 14 Hudson Ave. mixed-use building on Hudson Avenue. That building has the SUNY Adirondack Culinary Center on the first floor and is home to Surgical Specialists of Glens Falls Hospital and 87 apartments.
Bonacio attended Tuesday’s presentation of the city’s conceptual design.
“We are elated that the city has such a well laid out and exciting urban plan for South Street,” he said in an email.
“We will start looking to see how we can now plan for the use of our building to complement the vision the city just shared,” Bonacio added.
Chad Nims received approval in August 2018 to renovate his building at 46-56 South St. for commercial space on the first floor and 18 one-bedroom apartments on the second and third floors.
Nims did not return a message left this week seeking comment about the status of his project. He previously said he was investing $2 million into the renovations and is excited about the redevelopment planned for South Street.
Adirondack Chamber of Commerce President Michael Bittel said he believes the project will increase Glens Falls’ reputation as a beautiful destination city.
“I’m excited that they will expand the market and hopefully we can get even more local products from Washington County, Saratoga County and Warren County,” he said.
The chamber will continue to work any way it can with its members in supplying goods for the market and to work to address parking needs, Bittel said.
Not everyone on the street is enthusiastic about the concept.
Peter Shabat, a longtime property owner on South Street, reiterated his position that he believes that the project is a waste of money. He had offered to sell the city the vacant Rite Aid building on the corner for less than a million dollars to be used for the farmers market.
“They’ve got some money and they want to show that they’re doing something,” he said.
Shabat believes the money would be better spent on infrastructure projects such as fixing existing buildings, upgrading the water systems and helping to reduce water rates.
But Shabat acknowledged that some revitalization is needed.
“Anything is an improvement over nothing,” he said.
“The project will at least knock those buildings (down) and be an improvement to the street,” he added.
