Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall on Tuesday will unveil the preliminary concept for the vision of “The Market,” which is the centerpiece of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative on South Street.
The presentation will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Crandall Public Library.
The city is planning to demolish the former Juicin’ Jar at 49 South St., the former OTB building at 51-57 South St. and the former Daily Double at 59-63 South St.
The plans call for a year-round farmers market, as well as a commercial test kitchen and space for educational programs and cultural events.
The project is estimated to cost $2.5 million, and an accompanying parking garage will cost about the same. It is funded with the $10 million DRI grant the city received from the state.
What will be unveiled is a concept and developers will be free to build off it as they see fit, Hall has said. The city will be issuing a formal request for proposals.
'House of Frankenstein'
A New York City real estate firm has purchased the House of Frankenstein building on Canada Street in Lake George for $950,000.
An entity called Lakeview Realty Management LLC purchased the property at 111 Canada St. in the village on Aug. 2, according to Warren County deeds. The roughly 16,000-square-foot building was built in 1980, according to tax records. The property is assessed at $900,000.
Lakeview Realty Management lists its office as being in Brooklyn but contact information was not available.
Housing Authority project
The Glens Falls Housing Authority received approval from the city Planning Board on Tuesday to subdivide its Cronin High Rise property on Ridge Street into two separate lots of about 13,000 square feet and 68,000 square feet.
This is a preliminary step for the project by the authority to build a 2,000-square-foot addition onto Cronin High Rise, so its current office space at Stichman Towers can be converted into a tenant community center.
In addition to giving the tenants space to hold events, Housing Authority Executive Director Robert Landry said it is also necessary to have a large room to evacuate people to in the event of an emergency.
Landry said the authority wanted to find new space but did not want to go off Housing Authority property.
“We didn't want to move into the community and take any more property off the tax rolls,” he said.
In addition, the structure will have a basement.
“That will handle not only what we’re doing right now, but should give us a little bit of growth for the future,” he said.
The authority is in the process of exploring a public-private partnership to upgrade its buildings. This could include leasing the buildings to a private entity.
Because of this subdivision, the authority would retain ownership of the property where its offices are located so it would not be under the control of the developer.
Lake George Music Festival
The Lake George Music Festival will kick off Monday in the village of Lake George and in Glens Falls.
Opening night will take place at 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 50 Mohican St. in Lake George and will feature the festival’s resident ensemble, the Byrne-Kozar Duo. The cost is $15 per person.
The rest of the schedule is as follows:
- Tuesday: “Excursion,” featuring a variety of international composers and works including “Octet for Wind Instruments” and “Skin for Trumpet,” The Park Theater, 14 Park St., Glens Falls, $15;
- Wednesday: “Hidden Gems” featuring rarely performed works including String Quarter Op. 89, Quintet in F Minor and Concert in D Major, Op. 21, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lake George, 7 p.m., $15;
- Aug. 15: “The Innovation: Then and Now” featuring the works by composers Alyssa Weinberg, Juri Seo and others, Park Theater, 7 p.m., $15;
- Aug. 16: “Sounds of Our Time” featuring a performance of Sarah Kirkland-Snider’s “Penelope,” Park Theater, 7:30 p.m., $15;
- Aug. 17: “Afternoon Matinee” of chamber music at St. James Episcopal Church at 172 Ottawa St., Lake George, 2 p.m., $15;
- Aug. 17: Concert aboard the Minnie-Ha-Ha cruise ship from 8:45 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.;
- Aug. 18: “Piano Mania,” Tannery Pond Community Center, 1 p.m., $25;
- Aug. 19: LGMF Uncorked, 6 p.m., Lake George Club, 4000 Lakeshore Drive, dinner followed by performance, $85 per person general seating, $125 per person premium seating;
- Aug. 20: Limitless, featuring non-transitional instruments and visual elements, 7 p.m., Park Theater, $15;
- Aug. 21: “Happy Hour" with Music Director Roger Kalia, The Boardwalk Restaurant, 2 Lower Amherst St., Lake George, 5 p.m., free;
- Aug. 22: “The World of Today,” Sacred Heart Catholic Church, $15;
- Aug. 22; “Timelines,” featuring world premiere of Sheridan Seyfried’s “Caprice for Solo Violin” performed by Artistic Director Barbora Kolarova, Park Theater, 7 p.m. $15;
- Aug. 23: Lake George Music Festival Symphony Orchestra, grand finale featuring Schumann’s Symphony No. 2 and Stravnisky’s “Pulcinella Suite,” Lake George High School auditorium, 7:30 p.m., $25.
