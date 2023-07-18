Firefighters suffer during afternoon heat, GFFD says.

As of 5 p.m., fire crews working the blaze at a duplex located at 209 South St. in Glens Falls are back at the station after suppressing the fire and saving the structure.

“We stopped it quick enough. There was no damage to the downstairs, other than water,” said Captain Jeff Hirsch of the Glens Falls Fire Department Tuesday evening. “The upstairs living areas suffered smoke and water damage. The house will need repairs, but I don’t believe it’s a loss.”

Hirsch said the fire originated at the upstairs apartment by “careless discard of smoking material.”

The upstairs residents were able to get out of the home along with their pets. The downstairs residents were away from the home at the time.

There were no reported civilian injuries, however, Hirsch said several firefighters had to be evaluated for heat related issues. One member was transported to the Glens Falls Hospital for heat related issues, but was discharged shorty after being admitted.

“The heat and humidity … obviously coupled with the heat of the fire, it compounds potential heat related issues for firefighters,” Hirsch said.

Hirsch cautioned that people should be very aware of the potential fire damage that can come from improperly extinguishing smoking material, but said he was overall proud of the work his department had done.

“My guys did a good job and had a quick knock-down, and I don’t believe the house will be a loss so that’s a win for us,” he said.

Original post follows...

GLENS FALLS – Fire crews from Glens Falls and South Queensbury fire departments are working to suppress a structure fire located at 209 South St. in Glens Falls.

Detective Sergeant John F. Hogan, with the Glens Falls Police Department told The Post-Star on the scene that the fire originated from within the home, but the precise location is still under investigation.

Flames could be seen jutting out from the top of the house just below the roof.

Det. Hogan said all residents are believed to have been away from the home when the blaze began, and the structure appeared to be empty.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.