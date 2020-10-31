South High XC splits with Johnstown

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL
(at Johnstown)
Course length: 3.1
BOYS
South High 25, Johnstown 32
1. Naselli Trey (Jnt);19:05
2. Cowan Lenininger (SGF);19:10
3. Dylan Sechler (SGF);19:18
4. Tillman Philo (SGF);19:35
5. Alex Cwiakala (Jnt);19:50
6. Vinnie Rizzo (Jnt);20:20
7. Jordan Stevens (SGF);21:07
8. Tyler Downing (Jnt);21:34
9. Rafael Medina (SGF);21:39
10. Evan Rafferty (SGF);21:40
11. Caleb Daigneault (SGF);21:43
12. Alex Demagistris (Jnt);22:26
13. Dylan Jackson (Jnt);22:44
14. Garrett Bobowski (Jnt);22:44
15. Jayden Elston (Jnt);23:25
16. Mathew Ferrara (Jnt);26:14
GIRLS
Johnstown 22, South High 33
1. Marissa Colvin (SGF);22:52
2. Cole Krempa (Jnt);23:19
3. Ayaka Sasaki (Jnt);25:08
4. Lucy LoDestro (Jnt);25:23
5. Andrea Distefano (SGF);25:50
6. Emily Pertell (Jnt);26:17
7. Hannah Maxson (Jnt);26:49
8. Josilyn Bouffard (SGF);27:03
9. Autumn Mohanlal (SGF);28:55
10. Tessa Hogan (SGF);29:13
11. Maddie King (Jnt);33:10
12. Nicole Wendoloski (Jnt);39:07
