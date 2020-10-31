 Skip to main content
South High XC splits with Johnstown
agate

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL

(at Johnstown)

Course length: 3.1

BOYS

South High 25, Johnstown 32

1. Naselli Trey (Jnt);19:05

2. Cowan Lenininger (SGF);19:10

3. Dylan Sechler (SGF);19:18

4. Tillman Philo (SGF);19:35

5. Alex Cwiakala (Jnt);19:50

6. Vinnie Rizzo (Jnt);20:20

7. Jordan Stevens (SGF);21:07

8. Tyler Downing (Jnt);21:34

9. Rafael Medina (SGF);21:39

10. Evan Rafferty (SGF);21:40

11. Caleb Daigneault (SGF);21:43

12. Alex Demagistris (Jnt);22:26

13. Dylan Jackson (Jnt);22:44

14. Garrett Bobowski (Jnt);22:44

15. Jayden Elston (Jnt);23:25

16. Mathew Ferrara (Jnt);26:14

GIRLS

Johnstown 22, South High 33

1. Marissa Colvin (SGF);22:52

2. Cole Krempa (Jnt);23:19

3. Ayaka Sasaki (Jnt);25:08

4. Lucy LoDestro (Jnt);25:23

5. Andrea Distefano (SGF);25:50

6. Emily Pertell (Jnt);26:17

7. Hannah Maxson (Jnt);26:49

8. Josilyn Bouffard (SGF);27:03

9. Autumn Mohanlal (SGF);28:55

10. Tessa Hogan (SGF);29:13

11. Maddie King (Jnt);33:10

12. Nicole Wendoloski (Jnt);39:07

