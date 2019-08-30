SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A brand new science wing, along with cafeteria and classroom renovations, redesigned media centers and other improvements have been completed in the second phase of South Glens Falls Central School District's capital project this summer.
The $57.8 million project was approved by voters in 2016 and will be fully completed in the summer of 2020.
Superintendent Kristine Orr said flexibility and adaptability were the focus when designing the new classrooms and other areas being renovated.
"Our goal always in any of our future-ready spaces is to be flexible and offer options for interaction, communication and collaboration," Orr said.
The high school will have its grand opening of a completely new science wing when students come back to school next week. The new addition has a modern look with lots of windows and built-in bench seating for students to work together outside of the classroom.
Classrooms in the new science wing come equipped with movable seating, and each room has a large section of wall made up primarily of glass that can be sectioned off for a miniature greenhouse.
Capital project construction has shifted the pick-up and drop-off traffic at South Glens Falls High School and Fort Edward Junior-Senior High …
High school students will also have a new parking lot in the front of the school, with faculty taking the back lot, and a new bus-only loop has been put in from Tanglewood Road to cut down on congestion and increase safety.
New furniture and seating options are available in the school's cafeteria, and the auditorium received lighting upgrades to both the stage and seating areas.
Some renovations of classrooms in the high school will continue into the fall semester, but Orr said they should be completed by Christmas and will be ready for use in time for the spring.
Elementary changes
Tanglewood and Ballard elementary schools also received some major changes to their media centers.
Walls were removed to expand the overall area and "makerspaces," complete with 3D printers, were sectioned off to create areas where students can build and create projects.
Moreau Elementary School also received a new gymnasium this summer.
Next summer's work will include integrating district administrative staff into a section of the high school, continuing replacing windows at the middle school and making the entrance more ADA accessible, and installing a new air conditioning system in the high school auditorium, among other renovations.
Orr said she was excited about all the changes and couldn't wait to see how students and teachers react.
"I think that when you give people new spaces it adds to what you can do with kids," Orr said.
