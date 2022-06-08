South High senior to perform on Broadway

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — High school senior Heather Hayes won't walk across the stage during her June 23 graduation.

Instead, the thespian will be performing on the Broadway stage in New York City.

Heather Hayes, 17, will be attending the 13th annual High School Musical Theatre Jimmy Awards and will travel to New York City from June 20 to June 28 for a week-long intensive at The Julliard School.

She will perform at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre in a culminating performance-based competition on June 27.

Hayes secured her spot along with students from 40 different regions across the country by winning Best Actress at the High School Musical Theatre Awards at Proctors in Schenectady in mid-May. The Best Actress nod was awarded after her performance as Mrs. Wormwood in South Glens Falls High School’s spring production of “Matilda.”

More than 140,000 students at 1,800 high schools in 25 states participate in these annual events, vying for a spot at the Jimmy Awards. The only other student from the region going to the Jimmy Awards is Spencer Boyce from Saratoga Springs High School.

Hayes cried as she accepted her Best Actress Award at Proctors in May, securing her spot at the Jimmys. Betsy Stambach-Fuller, South Glens Falls Central School District’s theatre director, was also in tears.

“At Proctors, they told me they’re pretty sure we’re the only school in the entire country to have three separate students ever get to the Jimmys,” Stambach-Fuller said.

South High students Brandon Sarti and Signe Naranjo represented the region in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Hayes is excited to stay on the Juilliard campus in late June. She will rehearse an opening and closing number.

“That whole week they’re judging you and writing notes down and scoring you,” Hayes said.

The field is narrowed down to five finalists before a winner is chosen.

“She’ll be assigned a Broadway performer as her coach for the week,” Stambach-Fuller said, “and she’ll meet with that person every day for the whole week working on that song for her audition.”

Hayes’ top two song choices are “A Little Bit Less Than” from “It Shoulda Been You,” and “Whispering” from “Spring Awakening.”

Hayes won’t find out who her Broadway star coach will be until she gets to New York City.

“I’m lucky enough to have been to the city a lot and my parents have taken me to shows, but I’ve never been on a Broadway stage before,” said Hayes, who has been doing local theater since second grade. “I’m very excited. I’m anxious about how I’m going to feel. I have no idea what it’s going to feel like.”

She enjoys the powerful feeling of performing on stage. She has been an active member of several South High music ensembles including Choraliers, orchestra and the a cappella group Vocal Point.

“The coolest thing about performing is that you can make people feel things,” she said.

She plans to attend SUNY Cortland to earn her BFA in musical theater. Her goal is to perform professionally on Broadway someday.

Students at the Jimmys can win scholarships, and some winners can even be cast in Broadway musicals. The judges are casting agents.

“So Heather’s going to meet a lot of people in the business, not just performers, but directors,” Stambach-Fuller said.

“I have my scrapbook ready,” Hayes chimed in.

Her teacher said Hayes has worked hard to earn her place at the Jimmys. During the pandemic shutdown, Hayes found opportunities to continue to grow.

“It just couldn’t have happened to a more deserving person,” Stambach-Fuller said, “because she just seriously worked and worked and worked. It shows you, dreams come true when you put in the work.”

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.