SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Hurt by a high absence rate, the high school just missed its goal of an 88% graduation rate, according to Principal Peter Mody, who spoke Monday night at the school board meeting. The district finished at 87.1%, seven points above the most recent overall rate for the entire state.
Chronic absenteeism, defined in the Every School Succeeds Act as missing 18 school days (10%), is an issue districts are battling nationwide. To curb truancy, ESSA requires schools to closely track absences.
Mody said the district was ahead of the curve on tracking indicators that often signal attendance problems, but interventions are difficult because no one strategy works perfectly for every student.
“Everyone’s aware if you’re not in school it’s hard to learn,” Mody said. ”The real catch with attendance is that kids don’t attend for a variety of reasons. Matching the right intervention with the right student is really important.”
Mody said students deal with being responsible for other siblings, mental and physical health problems and socioeconomic factors that can make getting to school difficult, in addition to struggling to focus when they are there.
To combat absenteeism, the district uses a variety of strategies to engage students with school, including regular communication with parents, targeted interventions with counselors and creation of a culture in which anyone at school can be a mentor.
Mody said the district emphasizes building relationships and trust with students so students feel comfortable bringing up issues with people in the district who can help.
Emphasis is placed on instilling a sense of community earlier in a student’s career, because starting interventions during a student's senior year, for example, can be too late.
Continuous check-ins, starting as early as middle school, with students at risk for absenteeism, so issues can be worked on early, can be an effective way to keep students engaged.
“The earlier we can grab students and talk to them about what their struggles are and how to get them to their goal, the more successful we’ll be at keeping them in school,” Mody said.
Although the overall graduation rate was down, several other metrics improved, including a higher rate of students graduating with additional credentials, including advanced Regents diplomas and career and technical education certifications.
The number of students with disabilities graduating with Regents diplomas also improved by 20% this year, an accomplishment Mody attributed to the attention paid by faculty to providing accommodations and supports for students.
Regents scores
Mody also presented results from the high school’s Regents tests, which showed the district is making progress toward its goal of 90% proficiency and 40% mastery in most subjects.
Chemistry recorded the biggest drop from last year, but Mody said he is confident his teachers will be able to analyze the sections of the test students struggled with and come back with better techniques this year.
“Our chemistry scores are traditionally very strong. We have a veteran staff and they will go through the data and identify where there’s something they can improve on and I’m very confident they will figure it out,” Mody said.
The global history Regents exam introduced a new framework this year, which can take time for teachers to adapt to, but improvements were still made over last year’s proficiency rate.
“Anytime the Department of Education releases a new Regents exam, it’s an opportunity for us to learn,” Mody said. “But now we actually know what the exam looks like and that’s an important part of that process.”
