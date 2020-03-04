South High preps to dance the night and day away

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — When people enter the high school gym for this year’s South High Marathon Dance, they will be transported to the tropics with pictures of palm trees, surfboards, pirates and their treasures.
This year’s dance has a “Pirates of the Caribbean”-style theme, but the 750 students who will participate in the overnight dance will be wearing sneakers and dancing shoes instead of sandals.
The 43rd annual event begins at 7 p.m. Friday. The public is welcome to attend the event from 7 to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and then any time after 7 a.m. on Saturday. Only registered participants are permitted on the gym floor.
There will also be basket raffles and live and silent auctions. The silent auction begins Friday evening and ends early Saturday evening, followed by the live auction that begins at 6 p.m.
Students hope to top last year’s total of $837,859.97. The money will go to help 37 beneficiaries. The event has raised more than $8.1 million for more than 530 beneficiaries in its 42-year history.
Preparations have been going on for many weeks to design the various props and decorations, including a large shark and pirate chest.
Some of the decorations have special meaning. A toucan was made in honor of a past recipient who loved birds.
The names of the current recipients will be on the walls in the form of sand dollar pictures. Organizers estimated that 150 students are involved in decorations. Senior Lanning Torebka on Tuesday was hard at work painting a picture of a palm tree.
“I’ve done it every year. It’s really fun and rewarding to give back to the community,” he said.
On Wednesday, students were rehearsing their signature dance. This year’s song is “Be Your Friend” by Vigiland, featuring Alexander Tidebrink.
Sophomore Gavin Dunkley said he likes all the good that the dance does and the camaraderie in the school.
“It’s a great experience just how everybody is so kind,” he said.
Students have been preparing themselves for the long night and day of dancing. Junior Savannah Vance said she is making sure she gets plenty of sleep, takes her vitamins and stays hydrated in preparation.
Vance said she has been involved with the dance for many years. Her cousin was a recipient three years ago.
Other students also have personal connections to the dance.
Junior Jessica Betts said she enjoys “having fun with my friends while dancing for a cause.” She is particularly dancing for Milana Lefebvre, who has epilepsy.
Freshmen Hazel Crossman said her uncle, who had a brain injury, was a recipient in 2013. He has since died.
Crossman said the dance is important.
“In this time and age, we forget to be kind to each other. It’s important we lead with kindness and love and help the less fortunate,” she said.
For more information, visit the website at ww.shmd.org or follow the organizers on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SHMDInc or Twitter@shmdnow.
