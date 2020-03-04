South High preps to dance the night and day away

At a glance

South High Marathon Dance

The South High Marathon Dance kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday. The public is welcome to attend the event from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. that night and again after 7 a.m. on Saturday. There will be silent auction items up for bids and a live auction at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The following parking and traffic flow procedures will be implemented for the duration of the dance:

No parking on either side of Merritt Road or Elmwood Drive starting at 3 p.m. on Friday until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.

Parking at the high school will be limited to current Marathon Dance recipients, handicap, and those with special permits.

Several 15-minute parking spots will be in place for those who need to pick-up or drop-off items.

Dancer drop-off Friday night will be the same process as in past years.

A bus shuttle will run from designated parking areas to the high school, cycling continuously, during the following times: Friday, starting at 4 p.m. for volunteers only, 4:45 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and re-starting after the dance finale.

Parking for volunteers and spectators, with bus shuttles, will be available at Tanglewood Elementary School, Mr. Bill’s, Kingpin’s Alley, United Methodist Church, and the First Baptist Church.

When parking at a satellite parking area, please be sure to get out of your vehicle and wave to the bus when it cycles through the parking lot.

During times when the bus shuttle is not running 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Saturday, the parking lot at the high school will be open. This parking plan is being implemented due to the limited parking at the high school and the need to keep roads leading to the school open for traffic flow.

During the event, the Marathon Dance can be viewed live, online, at www.shmd.org. Please visit www.shmd.org, Facebook www.facebook.com/shmdInc, or Twitter @shmdnow for additional information.

Specific questions regarding parking at the High School, designated parking areas, and bus shuttles should be directed to the Marathon Dance Parking Supervisors at parking@shmd.org.