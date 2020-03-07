South High Marathon Dancers raise $801,281.38 for 37 beneficiaries

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — South Glens Falls High School students were pushing through the pain on Saturday and raised $801,281.38 for beneficiaries in the 43rd annual South High Marathon Dance.

The 725 students were hoping to break last year’s record of $837,859.97. A total of 37 organizations and individuals that will be recipients of the funding. The event has raised more than $8.9 million for more than 567 beneficiaries in its 43-year history.

“When you think of the pain and when your legs hurt, you think of the recipients and keep on going,” said sophomore Cassie Ogburn.

Cameron Carindale said he was trying to take short naps during the breaks. He raised $2,500, mostly online.

Sophomore Alissa Benson said the anticipation of finding out what the results were motivated her to keep dancing. She is excited to meet all the recipients.

Among those people helped by the dance are 2 1/2-year-old Esme Clark, of Queensbury, who has a neurological condition that affects her balance and ability to walk. She is going to have another surgery soon and the money will help with trips to the hospital, according to her family.