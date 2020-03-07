South High Marathon Dancers powering through to get to finish line

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — South Glens Falls High School students were pushing through the pain on Saturday as they eagerly waited for the announcement of how much money they raised in the 43rd annual South High marathon Dance.
The 725 students hope to break last year’s record of $837,859.97. A total of 37 organizations and individuals that will be recipients of the funding. The event has raised more than $8.1 million for more than 530 beneficiaries in its 42-year history.
“When you think of the pain and when your legs hurt, you think of the recipients and keep on going,” said sophomore Cassie Ogburn.
Cameron Carindale said he was trying to take short naps during the breaks. He raised $2,500, mostly online.
Sophomore Alissa Benson said the anticipation of finding out what the results were motivated her to keep dancing. She is excited to meet all the recipients.
Among those people helped by the dance are 2 1/2-year-old Esme Clark, of Queensbury, who has a neurological condition that affects her balance and ability to walk. She is going to have another surgery soon and the money will help with trips to the hospital, according to her family.
Another recipient, Danita Shortte, had a heart attack and suffered a traumatic brain injury about five years ago. Medical and other expenses have drained the family’s savings, according to husband Oswald Shortte. His wife requires around-the-clock care, so the funding will help make some modifications to the house to accommodate live-in help.
He said the family is very appreciative of the help.
Organizations such as Buddy Blankets and Bears have been able to help many more people with funding from the dance. With the money received from the 2019 dance, the organization increased the number of blankets and bears it sends to people battling cancer from 3,000 to 17,000 because of support from the community, according to Elizabeth Osborn, the mother of founder Blade Osborn.
The fifth-graders also had their moment in the spotlight on Saturday afternoon.
Kyianna Condon, 10, said she was excited to participate. “It was fun to dance and all the money goes to a good cause,” she said.
People who were not dancing contributed to the cause in other ways.
Sisters Raelynne Pronto, 9 and Makenzy, 8, were getting their haircut from two Stylin’ Studio hairdressers.
“They’ve been wanting to get their hair cut,” said grandmother Sherry Pronto.
Their mother, Missy, danced herself from 2002 to 2006.
“I’m proud to live here. I’m proud to be a Bulldog,” she said.
Students kick off the South High Marathon Dance in style. @poststar pic.twitter.com/tdZibGE9aL— Michael Goot (@michaelgoot_ps) March 7, 2020
