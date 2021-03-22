South High Marathon Dance to take place at Great Escape on April 30

QUEENSBURY — The 44th annual South High Marathon Dance will take place at Six Flags Great Escape on April 30, organizers announced on Monday.
The dance normally takes place in the gymnasium of the high school. The 2020 event raised just over $800,000 for 37 individuals and organizations. It was one of the last events held in March 2020 before the COVID-19 shut down activities.
Organizers have spent months examining different options for holding the event including having a walk through South Glens Falls. They delayed the event from its normal spot in the first weekend in March to the end of April because of the pandemic.
A January 2021 online survey solicited a number of ideas from students, alumni and members of the community. Members of the organizing committee narrowed the options and decided to hold the event in an outdoor space.
However, there were challenges in finding a sufficiently large enough tent, so organizers decided to move the event away from the high school, according to a news release.
The 2021 event will take place during a single day in order to reduce participant and staff fatigue. It will be located under four large pavilions and the catering building in the North Woods Picnic Grove. The Great Escape will be closed to the public on that day.
Details about the schedule will be released in the coming weeks. The event will be streamed live.
The Great Escape has had a relationship with dance officials through loaning thousands of dollars’ worth of security equipment for the event, when security procedures were stepped up three years ago, according to a news release.
Organizers are working with the school district, Great Escape, Warren County and others to ensure a safe event. Students who have signed up to participate have been organized into classroom-like groups to facilitate contact tracing. They will move within the park and participate in activities with the same people throughout the entirety of the event.
Before being granted entry into the park, all attendees and event staff will be required to receive a negative COVID-19 test no greater than 72 hours prior to the event, according to a news release.
Additional public health practices include social distancing, wearing masks and all personal protective equipment and precautions that are taken during a regular school day. There will be COVID-19 screening of anyone entering park property.
Organizers are excited about the plans.
“The South High Marathon Dance is thrilled to partner with Six Flags Great Escape for SHMD 2021. They are an amazing organization and have been more than accommodating to work with. They will assist us in continuing our mission to help community members in need,” said dance co-adviser Tom Myott in a news release.
South Glens Falls Central School District Superintendent Kristine Orr said school officials are thrilled that students will be able to participate in the event at Great Escape.
“Safety has been a key aspect of every decision we've made as a district this year, and it has also been a priority with marathon. This is an important, community-building event and we're excited it will be happening. We can't wait,” she said in a news release.
Six Flags Great Escape Resort President Rebecca Wood said she is proud to come together for this cause.
“This is a staple event for our community and our team could not be more excited to support the Bulldog family as they work hard to make a difference despite the challenges this pandemic has presented. We are honored to kick off the 2021 season at The Great Escape by partnering with SHMD,” she said in a news release.
Warren County Director of Public Health Ginelle Jones said she is “ecstatic” that the event that has provided so much for many people can go on.
“We have reviewed the event plans to abide by current New York State gathering guidelines and found them to be well thought out and in the interest of health and safety of all involved,” she said in a news release.
For updates on the dance, visit the website at www.shmd.org, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SHMDInc, Twitter at @shmdnow, or Instagram @shmdnow.
