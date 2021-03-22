South High Marathon Dance to take place at Great Escape on April 30

South Glens Falls Central School District Superintendent Kristine Orr said school officials are thrilled that students will be able to participate in the event at Great Escape.

“Safety has been a key aspect of every decision we've made as a district this year, and it has also been a priority with marathon. This is an important, community-building event and we're excited it will be happening. We can't wait,” she said in a news release.

Six Flags Great Escape Resort President Rebecca Wood said she is proud to come together for this cause.

“This is a staple event for our community and our team could not be more excited to support the Bulldog family as they work hard to make a difference despite the challenges this pandemic has presented. We are honored to kick off the 2021 season at The Great Escape by partnering with SHMD,” she said in a news release.

Warren County Director of Public Health Ginelle Jones said she is “ecstatic” that the event that has provided so much for many people can go on.

“We have reviewed the event plans to abide by current New York State gathering guidelines and found them to be well thought out and in the interest of health and safety of all involved,” she said in a news release.

For updates on the dance, visit the website at www.shmd.org

