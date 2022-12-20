South High Marathon Dance to return to school setting after 2 years away

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The 46th annual South High Marathon Dance will return to a school setting for the first time since 2020 when it is held March 3-4, organizers announced Tuesday.

The dance will also be back as a two-day event this year, unlike the single-day activity it became during the height of the pandemic.

While the previous two years were one-day events held later in the year at Great Escape amusement park in Queensbury, "the students strongly desire to return to a 'traditional' Marathon Dance," a news release from organizers said.

"Because we are cognizant of the need to be cautious regarding student and volunteer health, we are in the process of reimagining parts of the event. As things come into focus, details will be shared via our Facebook page," organizers stated.

Last year, the dance raised more than $515,000 for 28 beneficiaries, bringing the 45-year total to more than $9.9 million raised for 619 beneficiaries.

The South High Marathon Dance Inc. is registered with the state of New York as a charitable corporation and has been determined by the IRS to be a public charity under section 501(c)(3). Accordingly, all donations are tax deductible.

In January, the student committee will begin the process of identifying recipients of the 2023 Marathon Dance. To nominate an individual or organization to be considered as a recipient, visit www.shmd.org/recipients/applications. All requests must be submitted by Jan. 1. Any application received after that date will be retained for the 2024 dance.

Part of the success of the South High Marathon Dance is attributed to the significant number of fundraisers and events that take place throughout the community prior to the weekend of the Marathon Dance.

People or organizations that would like to conduct a fundraiser or event, or to verify the legitimacy of one which is scheduled, should contact the Events Committee at Events@SHMD.org. All fundraising activities or events, and the use of the South High Marathon Dance (SHMD) name, icons, images and logos, are subject to approval of the dance organization. Any event or fundraiser raising money for a specific student’s fundraising goal must also receive approval and clearly state on all flyers and advertisements that the proceeds of the activity will be attributed to that student’s total, and this includes money jars at businesses, according to the news release.

This year, all donations must be received no later than Feb. 17. Donations received after that date will be inventoried for the 2024 Marathon Dance, organizers stated. No donations for auctions or prizes will be accepted at the dance. Many businesses, individuals and organizations donate goods or services to the dance to be used as auction items, rewards for dancers, or to provide food for dancers, recipients or the concession stand. If interested in donating goods or services, contact organizers at Donations@SHMD.org.