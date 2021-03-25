South High Marathon Dance to benefit 24 individuals and organizations

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

People can make a donation online either to an individual student’s page or through the “Donate” tab on the website, www.shmd.org.

In addition, various fundraisers are taking place. Oliver W. Winch Middle School will hold its annual basket raffle, with the drawing on April 23. Members of the community and businesses can donate items, which will be auctioned beginning the week of the dance. All online auction donations must be received no later than April 16.

To donate an item, contact donations@shmd.org. The South High Marathon Dance Inc. is a charity and all donations are tax deductible.

The dance is selling double-sided lawn signs for $30, 2-foot-by-4-foot banners for $75 and 4-foot-by-8-foot banners for $150. The last day to order is April 8 and orders can be placed by sending a message to shmdevents@gmail.com. In addition, there is an online store at www.shopshmd.com.

Orders placed between April 14 to April 21 can be picked up at the South Glens Falls Senior High School on April 24. Orders placed from April 22 to April 28 can be picked up at the high school on April 30.

The silent and live auctions will also be streamed.