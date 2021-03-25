South High Marathon Dance to benefit 24 individuals and organizations

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — South High Marathon Dance organizers announced on Thursday that this year's event will benefit 24 individuals and organizations.
The 44th annual event will take place on April 30 at Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury. It will be closed to the public but streamed online.
The dance has raised over $8.9 million for more than 567 beneficiaries in area communities.
About 60 applications were received for funding, and a student committee narrowed down the list, according to a news release.
The event will benefit the families of Todd Ash, Alyssa Bessey, Jerry Brauser, Arthur Coon, Tammy Corbett, Jakob French, Sophia Glans, Finn Herringshaw, Kelly Moore, Christina Perry, Cara Rumrill, Kaitlin Valla and Shane Walsh, according to a news release.
Community organizations that will benefit are the Alzheimer’s Association of Northeastern New York, American Red Cross of Northeastern New York, Angel Names Association, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Cancer Center Community Crusader, Jeanne Feline Corp., Moreau Community Center, Operation Adopt a Soldier, Rebuilding Together Saratoga County, Saratoga Center for the Family and the South Glens Falls Kindness Closet.
About 600 students have signed up to participate, which represents over 60% of the study body. They each must collect a minimum of $150 to take part.
People can make a donation online either to an individual student’s page or through the “Donate” tab on the website, www.shmd.org.
In addition, various fundraisers are taking place. Oliver W. Winch Middle School will hold its annual basket raffle, with the drawing on April 23. Members of the community and businesses can donate items, which will be auctioned beginning the week of the dance. All online auction donations must be received no later than April 16.
To donate an item, contact donations@shmd.org. The South High Marathon Dance Inc. is a charity and all donations are tax deductible.
The dance is selling double-sided lawn signs for $30, 2-foot-by-4-foot banners for $75 and 4-foot-by-8-foot banners for $150. The last day to order is April 8 and orders can be placed by sending a message to shmdevents@gmail.com. In addition, there is an online store at www.shopshmd.com.
Orders placed between April 14 to April 21 can be picked up at the South Glens Falls Senior High School on April 24. Orders placed from April 22 to April 28 can be picked up at the high school on April 30.
The silent and live auctions will also be streamed.
Multiple 50/50 drawings will be held in the weeks leading up to the dance and at specified times during the event. Each drawing will have 100 tickets for sale at $10 per ticket, with the dance receiving 50% and the winner choosing gift cards to local businesses for the other 50%. Winners can select gift cards from nearly 100 local businesses.
The community is also hosting a variety of fundraising events. More information about them can be found on the event's website, Facebook page www.facebook.com/SHMDInc, or Twitter @shmdnow.
All fundraising activities are subject to approval by South High Marathon Dance organizers.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.