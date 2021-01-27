South High Marathon Dance seeking public input on how to hold this year's event

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Organizers of the South High Marathon Dance are seeking the public’s input on how they might put on some type of event in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are going to celebrate the event, but not sure exactly what,” said Tom Myott, one of the advisers for the event, in an email.

The 2021 event had previously been pushed from its normal dates during the first weekend in March to April 30-May 1.

Myott said that will give organizers more time to figure things out.

The event will take into account the state limits on gathering size, he said. Organizers have said previously that there would likely be no spectators.

The community is invited to give their thoughts at the website https://my.thoughtexchange.com/588021716

“This year the marathon dance is going to look quite a bit different than it has in the past and we want to hear from you,” Myott said on a video accompanying the survey. “We’d like to hear from you about what’s the most important thing about the dance that you like, that’s important to you. What do you think the dance should look like?”