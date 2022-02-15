South High Marathon Dance returns to Great Escape

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The 45th annual South High Marathon Dance will be returning to Six Flags Great Escape for the second year in a row.

The dance, which is put on by students from South Glens Falls High School, has raised over $7.3 million since its inception. The staple fundraising event took place in South High's gymnasium for 43 consecutive years, but last year, the organizers had to make changes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The South High Marathon Dance Board of Directors had to consider alternative locations, preferably an outside location, where the chance of catching the virus was less likely. Six Flags Great Escape opened its doors to the students last year, which ultimately allowed them to raise $506,013 for 24 beneficiaries, a number that is below the amount the school usually raises.

"The pandemic in general affected our numbers. We had less students participate last year for a variety of reasons — pandemic-related, and maybe an uncertainty as to what the dance would look like, not being at the school," said Gus Carayiannis, one of the directors on the South High Marathon Dance board.

In 2018, the marathon dance became a nonprofit organization because of the vast amounts of money students are raising. This money goes toward individuals and families who suffer from grave, debilitating illnesses. A committee of students picks the recipients.

"Any student who wants to be in the committee, are allowed to be. They would like to help everybody. It becomes a reality check for them when they have to look at numbers, the amount of dollars. How many people can we reasonably expect to help?" Carayiannis said.

Because the event will be held outside at Great Escape, the dance will be pushed back to Friday, May 13, in hopes of warmer weather.

Carayiannis said organizers had not considered canceling the dance when planning for the 2021 event.

"We went into last year with the thought or determination that we were going to have some kind of event, but we really didn't know what that would look like. We floated a lot of ideas, and then the Great Escape came to us and offered up their location," Carayiannis said.

At that point, they knew this was going to be their best option for creating an event as close as possible to the original marathon dance.

"It's very different from doing it in the school's gym. Last year, we weren't able to have the parents (of the students) or the community attend the event like we have done almost every other year. Not to mention, instead of 28 hours of dancing, it was just a day."

"The dance was also broken up a lot, sending groups of kids out into the Great Escape park to use some of the rides," Carayiannis added.

The organizers are still in conversation with Warren County officials to find out for how long the activities can go on and what the COVID regulations will look like for the students.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at (518) 681 7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com

