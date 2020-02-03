South High Marathon Dance recipients announced

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The South High Marathon Dance has announced 37 beneficiaries of the money that will be raised at the 43rd annual event on March 6-7.

These recipients were selected by a student committee from about 180 applications received.

They include individuals such as Charles Aiken, a Corinth resident with acute myeloid leukemia, and Nolan Jacox, who has eosinophilic esophagitis, a rare autoimmune disease that restricts his ability to consume foods.

There are also organizations that will benefit, including Adopt a Soldier and Habitat for Humanity.

Organizers are trying to beat last year’s record of $837,859. The event has raised over $8.1 million for more than 530 beneficiaries in its 42-year history, according to a news release.

More than 800 students have signed up to participate in the event. Each student is require to collect a minimum of $150.

People can donate to an individual student’s total online or to the Marathon Dance in general through the donate tab on the organization’s website at www.shmd.org.

The opening ceremonies for the event will begin at 7 p.m. on March 6.