South High Marathon Dance recipients announced
alert

Fifth-graders join the Dance during the 42nd annual South High Marathon Dance at South Glens Falls High School in 2019. The recipients for this year's event have been announced

 Post-Star file photo

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The South High Marathon Dance has announced 37 beneficiaries of the money that will be raised at the 43rd annual event on March 6-7.

These recipients were selected by a student committee from about 180 applications received.

They include individuals such as Charles Aiken, a Corinth resident with acute myeloid leukemia, and Nolan Jacox, who has eosinophilic esophagitis, a rare autoimmune disease that restricts his ability to consume foods.

There are also organizations that will benefit, including Adopt a Soldier and Habitat for Humanity.

Organizers are trying to beat last year’s record of $837,859. The event has raised over $8.1 million for more than 530 beneficiaries in its 42-year history, according to a news release.

More than 800 students have signed up to participate in the event. Each student is require to collect a minimum of $150.

People can donate to an individual student’s total online or to the Marathon Dance in general through the donate tab on the organization’s website at www.shmd.org.

The opening ceremonies for the event will begin at 7 p.m. on March 6.

The public is invited to attend the event and stay through 10:30 p.m. and any time after 7 a.m. on March 7. Only registered participants are permitted on the gym floor.

Donations of items to live and silent auction items must be sent no later than Feb. 21. All items are tax deductible because the dance marathon is a registered 501(c)(3) public charity.

There were several community fundraising events that will be taking place over the course of the next few weeks. (See attached box).

Fundraisers will be held in the schools including the Ballard Elementary Cupcake Challenge, Harrison Avenue Mini-Marathon, Moreau Elementary Glow Dance and Tanglewood Elementary Walk-a-thon. Additionally, Oliver W. Winch Middle School is holding its annual basket raffle through March 3, with drawings March 6.

There will also be fundraising events at the dance including sale of Marathon Dance apparel, photos, hair wraps, face painting and ice cream. A 50/50 raffle will award a $500 prize. There will be food for breakfast, lunch and dinner available for purchase at a concession stand.

Live and silent auctions take place during the dance with a selection of items donated by local businesses and individuals. The silent auction begins Friday evening and ends early Saturday evening, followed by the live auction that begins at 6 p.m.

For more information, visit shmd.org, or the organization’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

South High Marathon Dance 2020 recipients

Here is a list of the 37 recipients selected to receive funds from the South High Marathon Dance:

Individuals:

  • Charles Aiken
  • Ryan Alger
  • Jennifer Annis
  • Lillian Baker
  • Janet Baker Pratt
  • David Bennett
  • Alice Charette
  • Esme Clark 
  • Connie Himes
  • Nolan Jacox 
  • Isabella Lauzon
  • Milana Lefebvre
  • Joshua McCane
  • Kelsey Murphy 
  • Robert Murray 
  • Robin Neumann 
  • Nick Clark
  • Stephanie Rosa
  • Jennifer Ryan
  • Danita Shortte
  • Linda Tucker
  • Royce Younes

Organizations:

  • Adopt a Soldier
  • Alzheimer's Association
  • Angel Names Association 
  • Buddies Blankets and Bears
  • CAPTAIN Community Human Services
  • Dysautonomia International
  • Food for Thought
  • Gateway House of Peace
  • Habitat for Humanity
  • Kelly's Angels Inc. 
  • Moreau Community Center
  • Open Door Mission
  • Rebuilding Together Saratoga Co.
  • Upstate NY Autism Alliance
  • Veterans and Community Housing 

Fundraising events

There are community fundraising events that will take place over the course of the next few weeks. They include:

  • Glens Falls National Bank, open an account through March 5 and $25 will be donated to the dance;
  • Massie’s — Monday, Feb. 3, 5-8 p.m., $15 per person at the door;
  • Josten’s — Thursday and Friday the company will make a $10 donation per Bulldog package and $5 per Bulldog mascot tassel;
  • Wicks from the Sticks — $5 of each $20 will be donated to the dance: Feb. 7: 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.; Home/Love Sign; Feb. 22; 1 p.m.- 3 p.m.; Arm Knitting; Feb. 27: 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.; Wine Glass Painting;
  • Fitzgerald’s — Feb. 8 and Feb. 27: 20% of total sales will be donated to the dance, eat in or take out;
  • Pretty Hot Mess — Feb. 8, 15% of all sales donated to the dance, $5 off coupons for every $10 donation;
  • Johnny Rocket’s — Feb. 10-14: Present a flyer from the dance website and 15% of the bill will be donated to the dance;
  • Coach’s Corner — Feb. 10: 3 p.m.-8 p.m., $4 for coffee and dessert of choice, all proceeds benefit the dance;
  • Craft on 9 — Feb. 11: 3 p.m.-10 p.m., 25% of food and beverage sales to the dance;
  • Downtown Social DMB Night — Feb. 15: Dave Matthews tribute artist Rob Messina, donating a portion of the evening's sales to the dance;
  • Southy’s Soft Serve — Feb. 21, 4-11 p.m., and Feb. 22, 2-11 p.m., Feb. 23, 2-11 p.m. 20% of total sales donated to the dance;
  • Kingpin’s Alley — Feb. 22: 10:30 p.m.-1 a.m., $5 from each entry will be donated to the dance;
  • Common Roots — Feb. 22: Beach Party fundraiser, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Eagles Club — Feb. 22: Dinner, details to be announced; 
  • Talk of the Town — Feb. 24: 11 a.m.-10 p.m., 15% of the total sales for the entire day will be donated to the dance;
  • Southy’s Pizzeria — Feb. 26: 15% of total sales will be donated to the dance;
  • Fitzgerald's — Feb. 27: 20% of total sales will be donated to the dance;
  • Pizza Jerks — Feb. 28: 10% of all sales will be donated to the dance;
  • St. Michael’s breakfast — March 1: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. $6 per adult, $3 per child (2 and under free), all proceeds donated.

For more information about events, visit the shmd.org website, Facebook page or on Twitter.

Glens Falls National Bank will be collecting donations through March 5. If people want to verify the legitimacy of an event, contact events@SHMD.org.

Correction

This story, when initially posted Monday morning, included an incorrect diagnosis for Charles Aiken. That was was corrected early Monday afternoon to the correct diagnosis: acute myeloid leukemia.

