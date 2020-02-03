South High Marathon Dance recipients announced

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The South High Marathon Dance has announced 37 beneficiaries of the money that will be raised at the 43rd annual event on March 6-7.
These recipients were selected by a student committee from about 180 applications received.
They include individuals such as Charles Aiken, a Corinth resident with acute myeloid leukemia, and Nolan Jacox, who has eosinophilic esophagitis, a rare autoimmune disease that restricts his ability to consume foods.
There are also organizations that will benefit, including Adopt a Soldier and Habitat for Humanity.
Organizers are trying to beat last year’s record of $837,859. The event has raised over $8.1 million for more than 530 beneficiaries in its 42-year history, according to a news release.
More than 800 students have signed up to participate in the event. Each student is require to collect a minimum of $150.
People can donate to an individual student’s total online or to the Marathon Dance in general through the donate tab on the organization’s website at www.shmd.org.
The opening ceremonies for the event will begin at 7 p.m. on March 6.
The public is invited to attend the event and stay through 10:30 p.m. and any time after 7 a.m. on March 7. Only registered participants are permitted on the gym floor.
Donations of items to live and silent auction items must be sent no later than Feb. 21. All items are tax deductible because the dance marathon is a registered 501(c)(3) public charity.
There were several community fundraising events that will be taking place over the course of the next few weeks. (See attached box).
Fundraisers will be held in the schools including the Ballard Elementary Cupcake Challenge, Harrison Avenue Mini-Marathon, Moreau Elementary Glow Dance and Tanglewood Elementary Walk-a-thon. Additionally, Oliver W. Winch Middle School is holding its annual basket raffle through March 3, with drawings March 6.
There will also be fundraising events at the dance including sale of Marathon Dance apparel, photos, hair wraps, face painting and ice cream. A 50/50 raffle will award a $500 prize. There will be food for breakfast, lunch and dinner available for purchase at a concession stand.
Live and silent auctions take place during the dance with a selection of items donated by local businesses and individuals. The silent auction begins Friday evening and ends early Saturday evening, followed by the live auction that begins at 6 p.m.
For more information, visit shmd.org, or the organization’s Facebook and Twitter pages.
