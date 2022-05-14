 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South High Marathon Dance raises over $515,000

South High Marathon Dance 2022

South High students jam to tunes at the South High Marathon Dance on Friday at Great Escape in Queensbury. This year's event raised over $515,000 to benefit 28 recipients. 

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

QUEENSBURY — This year’s South High Marathon Dance raised $515,440.74, organizers announced late on Friday night.

The 45th annual event was held at Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury and benefited 15 people and 13 organizations.

Recipients include the families of Adam Sweeney, Anthony Davis, Charles Aiken, Bob Desautels Jr., David Schermerhorn, Erika Leonard, Geri Hugerich, Hunter Ripley, Jeffrey Marcil, Joe Patterson, Joel Otruba, Megan Coker, Patricia Sullivan, Shannon Beckwith and Tiffany Clark.

Organizations that are receiving funds are St. Peter’s ALS Regional Center, Alzheimer’s Association of NENY, Captain Community Service, Community Coalition for Family Wellness, Food for Thought/O’Brien’s Angels, Gateway House of Peace, Kelly’s Angels Inc., Living for Mia, Make-A-Wish Northeast New York, Moreau Community Center, Rebuilding Together Saratoga County, South Glens Falls Kindness Closet and the Veterans and Community Housing Coalition.

Last year, the students raised $506,013 for 24 beneficiaries.

This year’s amount brings the total amount raised in the history of the event to close to $10 million.

