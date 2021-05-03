South High Marathon Dance plans return to school in 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The 2021 South High Marathon Dance was an experience to remember — but its unusual location will not be repeated, said marathon adviser Dan Albert.
“It was a herculean effort to physically relocate South High Marathon Dance this year,” he said. “We rely upon a lot of infrastructure which is already in place at the high school to conduct the event, so to move the event to another venue is quite cumbersome.”
Workers were at Great Escape three days before the event, setting up tents, sound equipment and other items. On the morning of the dance marathon, Great Escape was buzzing before dawn and organizers were still setting up activities during the opening ceremony.
The wind was also a factor. Being outdoors made participants far less likely to spread coronavirus, but it blew away props for activities and left students shivering at times. One of the co-chairs said she’d never imagined she would want earmuffs for the dance. But she wanted them when the temperature dropped into the low 40s for the last several hours of the event.
Normally, the dance is held in a packed gymnasium, where students are far more likely to get overheated than to get cold.
Great Escape workers ran six amusement park rides all day for the students, as well as hosting the event until well after dark. It was supposed to end at 9 p.m., but the closing ceremony finished at nearly 11 p.m.
All of that work was offered to the dance for free.
“The Great Escape was very gracious and did not charge us a fee to use their facility,” Albert said, adding that Great Escape officials said they would support the dance in the future whenever the park is needed.
“We have a great partnership with the Great Escape, which only became even stronger this year,” Albert said.
The student-run event raises hundreds of thousands of dollars each year to help local people with medical expenses.
