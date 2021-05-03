South High Marathon Dance plans return to school in 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The 2021 South High Marathon Dance was an experience to remember — but its unusual location will not be repeated, said marathon adviser Dan Albert.

“It was a herculean effort to physically relocate South High Marathon Dance this year,” he said. “We rely upon a lot of infrastructure which is already in place at the high school to conduct the event, so to move the event to another venue is quite cumbersome.”

Workers were at Great Escape three days before the event, setting up tents, sound equipment and other items. On the morning of the dance marathon, Great Escape was buzzing before dawn and organizers were still setting up activities during the opening ceremony.

The wind was also a factor. Being outdoors made participants far less likely to spread coronavirus, but it blew away props for activities and left students shivering at times. One of the co-chairs said she’d never imagined she would want earmuffs for the dance. But she wanted them when the temperature dropped into the low 40s for the last several hours of the event.

Normally, the dance is held in a packed gymnasium, where students are far more likely to get overheated than to get cold.