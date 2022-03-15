South High Marathon Dance officials announce 2022 recipients

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The South High Marathon Dance has announced the recipients for the 45th annual fundraiser dance.

In the 44-year span of the student-driven dance event, South Glens Falls students have raised over $9.4 million for nearly to 600 different beneficiaries, according to a news release the organization released Tuesday.

Last year, the students raised $506,013 for 24 beneficiaries.

"They (the students) would like to help everybody. It becomes a reality check for them when they have to look at numbers, the amount of dollars. How many people can we reasonably expect to help?" said Gus Carayiannis, a director on the South High Marathon Dance board.

Each year, the money that is raised goes toward health-related organizations and individuals who are facing difficult circumstances because of a tragedy.

This year's dance will take place on May 13, and will be held at Six Flags Great Escape for the second year in a row.

The 28-hour dance marathon is traditionally held in the South Glens Falls high school gymnasium, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers wanted more space between the dancers. They also had to limit the dance to one night.

After reviewing over 100 applications, the student committee selected the following recipients:

Families/individuals

Adam Sweeney

Anthony Davis

Charles Aiken

Bob Desautels Jr.

David Schermerhorn

Erika Leonard

Geri Hugerich

Hunter Ripley

Jeffrey Marcil

Joe Patterson

Joel Otruba

Megan Coker

Patricia Sullivan

Shannon Beckwith

Tiffany Clark

Organizations

St. Peter's ALS Regional Center

Alzheimer's Association of NENY

Captain Community Service

Community Coalition for Family Wellness

Food for Thought/O'Brien's Angels

Gateway House of Peace

Kelly's Angels Inc.

Living for Mia

Make-A-Wish Northeast New York

Moreau Community Center

Rebuilding Together Saratoga County

South Glens Falls Kindness Closet

Veterans and Community Housing Coalition

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0