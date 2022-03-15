South High Marathon Dance officials announce 2022 recipients

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The South High Marathon Dance has announced the recipients for the 45th annual fundraiser dance.
In the 44-year span of the student-driven dance event, South Glens Falls students have raised over $9.4 million for nearly to 600 different beneficiaries, according to a news release the organization released Tuesday.
Last year, the students raised $506,013 for 24 beneficiaries.
"They (the students) would like to help everybody. It becomes a reality check for them when they have to look at numbers, the amount of dollars. How many people can we reasonably expect to help?" said Gus Carayiannis, a director on the South High Marathon Dance board.
Each year, the money that is raised goes toward health-related organizations and individuals who are facing difficult circumstances because of a tragedy.
This year's dance will take place on May 13, and will be held at Six Flags Great Escape for the second year in a row.
The 28-hour dance marathon is traditionally held in the South Glens Falls high school gymnasium, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers wanted more space between the dancers. They also had to limit the dance to one night.
After reviewing over 100 applications, the student committee selected the following recipients:
Families/individuals
- Adam Sweeney
- Anthony Davis
- Charles Aiken
- Bob Desautels Jr.
- David Schermerhorn
- Erika Leonard
- Geri Hugerich
- Hunter Ripley
- Jeffrey Marcil
- Joe Patterson
- Joel Otruba
- Megan Coker
- Patricia Sullivan
- Shannon Beckwith
- Tiffany Clark
Organizations
- St. Peter's ALS Regional Center
- Alzheimer's Association of NENY
- Captain Community Service
- Community Coalition for Family Wellness
- Food for Thought/O'Brien's Angels
- Gateway House of Peace
- Kelly's Angels Inc.
- Living for Mia
- Make-A-Wish Northeast New York
- Moreau Community Center
- Rebuilding Together Saratoga County
- South Glens Falls Kindness Closet
- Veterans and Community Housing Coalition