South High Marathon Dance officials announce 2022 recipients

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The South High Marathon Dance has announced the recipients for the 45th annual fundraiser dance.

In the 44-year span of the student-driven dance event, South Glens Falls students have raised over $9.4 million for nearly to 600 different beneficiaries, according to a news release the organization released Tuesday.

Last year, the students raised $506,013 for 24 beneficiaries.

"They (the students) would like to help everybody. It becomes a reality check for them when they have to look at numbers, the amount of dollars. How many people can we reasonably expect to help?" said Gus Carayiannis, a director on the South High Marathon Dance board.

Each year, the money that is raised goes toward health-related organizations and individuals who are facing difficult circumstances because of a tragedy.

This year's dance will take place on May 13, and will be held at Six Flags Great Escape for the second year in a row. 

The 28-hour dance marathon is traditionally held in the South Glens Falls high school gymnasium, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers wanted more space between the dancers. They also had to limit the dance to one night.

After reviewing over 100 applications, the student committee selected the following recipients:

Families/individuals

  • Adam Sweeney
  • Anthony Davis
  • Charles Aiken
  • Bob Desautels Jr.
  • David Schermerhorn
  • Erika Leonard
  • Geri Hugerich
  • Hunter Ripley
  • Jeffrey Marcil
  • Joe Patterson
  • Joel Otruba
  • Megan Coker
  • Patricia Sullivan
  • Shannon Beckwith
  • Tiffany Clark

Organizations

  • St. Peter's ALS Regional Center
  • Alzheimer's Association of NENY
  • Captain Community Service
  • Community Coalition for Family Wellness
  • Food for Thought/O'Brien's Angels
  • Gateway House of Peace
  • Kelly's Angels Inc.
  • Living for Mia
  • Make-A-Wish Northeast New York
  • Moreau Community Center
  • Rebuilding Together Saratoga County
  • South Glens Falls Kindness Closet
  • Veterans and Community Housing Coalition
