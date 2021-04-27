South High Marathon Dance livestream schedule announced

QUEENSBURY — Organizers of the 44th annual South High Marathon Dance have announced how people can watch the livestream of the event, which will be held on Friday at Six Flags Great Escape.
The dance is closed to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the event will be broadcast online at www.shmd.org.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. The opening ceremonies will take place at 9:30 a.m. There will be various activities afterward including interviews, feature stories, dance trivia, live music, games and dancing, according to a news release.
At 5 p.m., the fifth graders will be dancing. This is followed by the middle school participating at 7 p.m. Closing ceremonies will take place at 9 p.m., according to a news release.
People will have the opportunity to purchase South High Marathon Dance merchandise at the Shirt Factory food truck corral from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. on that date. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/shirtfactory.
In addition, 52 items are available for the online auction. To bid on the items, visit www.shmd.org or the BiddingOwl website. The auction concludes at 7 p.m. on the day of the event.
All payments must be made with a credit card and people must pick them up on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the high school cafeteria.
In addition, multiple 50/50 drawings will be held throughout the dance. Each drawing will have 100 tickets for sale at $10 per ticket. Winners can select gift cards from nearly 100 local businesses. All drawings will be sold at myevent.com/shmd5050, or through a link at shmd.org.
The raffle concludes at 9 p.m.
People can find out more information at the event’s website at www.shmd.org and follow the Facebook page www.facebook.com/SHMDInc, or Twitter @shmdnow.
The dance is set to benefit 24 individuals and organizations. It will benefit the families of Todd Ash, Alyssa Bessey, Jerry Brauser, Arthur Coon, Tammy Corbett, Jakob French, Sophia Glans, Finn Herringshaw, Kelly Moore, Christina Perry, Cara Rumrill, Kaitlin Valla and Shane Walsh.
Community organizations that will benefit are the Alzheimer’s Association of Northeastern New York, American Red Cross of Northeastern New York, Angel Names Association, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Cancer Center Community Crusader, Jeanne Feline Corp., Moreau Community Center, Operation Adopt a Soldier, Rebuilding Together Saratoga County, Saratoga Center for the Family and the South Glens Falls Kindness Closet.
About 600 students have signed up to participate, which represents more than 60% of the student body. They each must collect a minimum of $150 to take part.