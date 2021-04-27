South High Marathon Dance livestream schedule announced

QUEENSBURY — Organizers of the 44th annual South High Marathon Dance have announced how people can watch the livestream of the event, which will be held on Friday at Six Flags Great Escape.

The dance is closed to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the event will be broadcast online at www.shmd.org.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. The opening ceremonies will take place at 9:30 a.m. There will be various activities afterward including interviews, feature stories, dance trivia, live music, games and dancing, according to a news release.

At 5 p.m., the fifth graders will be dancing. This is followed by the middle school participating at 7 p.m. Closing ceremonies will take place at 9 p.m., according to a news release.

People will have the opportunity to purchase South High Marathon Dance merchandise at the Shirt Factory food truck corral from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. on that date. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/shirtfactory.

In addition, 52 items are available for the online auction. To bid on the items, visit www.shmd.org or the BiddingOwl website. The auction concludes at 7 p.m. on the day of the event.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}