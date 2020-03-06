South High Marathon Dance kicks off

The Angel Names Association provides headstones for babies who are stillborn.

Lisa Hunter, of Mechanicville, said the students are dancing for those babies who never got to set their feet on the ground — like her son Angel, who died in 2010.

“My own son would have been looking up to you in amazement and awe,” she said.

Cliff Seguin, chairman and founder of Operation Adopt A Soldier, said the students’ generosity will help their mission to provide care packages to over 400 soldiers serving overseas.

School and community leaders also gave the 725 participating students words of encouragement as they prepared to begin a long night and day of dancing.

Moreau Supervisor Todd Kusnierz told students that he was part of the first Marathon Dance in 1978, which raised $1,500. Since then, the event has raised more than $8.1 million for more than 530 beneficiaries in its 42-year history.

Kusnierz said that even as the dance has grown, the students’ dedication and commitment have not.

South Glens Falls Village Mayor Harry Gutheil also offered a proclamation on behalf of the village.

Superintendent of Schools Kristine Orr said the dancers are “amazing.”