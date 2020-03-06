South High Marathon Dance kicks off

GLENS FALLS — The Charettes were doubly thankful for the South High Marathon Dance.
The family from Fort Edward is going to receive funds to purchase a vehicle that will be used to help transport their 2 ½-year-old daughter Alice, who has Down's syndrome, to medical appointments.
Also, the Charettes will be living in the first home that Habitat for Humanity of Northern Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties is building in Glens Falls on Hovey Street.
“They’ll be the first volunteers on site to help build the house,” said Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Adam Feldman.
The families are required to put in “sweat equity” to the project and have a subsidized mortgage with payments that are not higher 30 percent of their monthly household income.
Cathy Charette said the family is “overwhelmed” by the generosity.
“It’s too good to be true,” said Cathy Charette.
The Charettes and Habitat for Humanity are one of the 37 people and organizations who will benefit from the South High Marathon Dance, which kicked off on Friday. It will continue through Saturday night.
Representatives of the various organizations shared stories about how the donation from the dance will help them.
The Angel Names Association provides headstones for babies who are stillborn.
Lisa Hunter, of Mechanicville, said the students are dancing for those babies who never got to set their feet on the ground — like her son Angel, who died in 2010.
“My own son would have been looking up to you in amazement and awe,” she said.
Cliff Seguin, chairman and founder of Operation Adopt A Soldier, said the students’ generosity will help their mission to provide care packages to over 400 soldiers serving overseas.
School and community leaders also gave the 725 participating students words of encouragement as they prepared to begin a long night and day of dancing.
Moreau Supervisor Todd Kusnierz told students that he was part of the first Marathon Dance in 1978, which raised $1,500. Since then, the event has raised more than $8.1 million for more than 530 beneficiaries in its 42-year history.
Kusnierz said that even as the dance has grown, the students’ dedication and commitment have not.
South Glens Falls Village Mayor Harry Gutheil also offered a proclamation on behalf of the village.
Superintendent of Schools Kristine Orr said the dancers are “amazing.”
“You are true leaders. Thank you for inspiring others and for all that you do,” she said.
Students were eager to get going and playing games with a hula-hoop and doing some warm-up dances before the official kick off.
“It’s a good cause. I like helping people,” said sophomore Sean Melvin. It was his first time doing the dance.
Junior Joseph Johnson said he likes that the dance does a lot of good in the community and he gets to meet the recipients.
“Seeing all these people be brave really makes it amazing,” he said.
