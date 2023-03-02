SOUTH GLENS FALLS — This year marks the 46th anniversary of the South High Marathon Dance, but there’s another significance to Friday’s toe-tapping kickoff — the marathon is returning to South Glens High School after two years of remote boogieing.

“The spirit’s always there, and that’s the great thing about marathon is it has spirit. It’s not just the physical energy of being in the building,” said Hazel Crossman, one of the student chairs for the event. “But it is special to have it at your school that you attend every day.”

Due to COVID restrictions, the marathon dance had to be moved to an outdoor venue with room for social distancing. Fortunately, Six Flags Great Escape was there to accommodate.

“First of all I want to say 'thank you' to the Great Escape for accommodating that because if they didn’t offer, we don’t know what we would have done,” Crossman added. “That, for me, symbolizes a lot of marathon, of it being a community event. It’s not just about being a Bulldog to be a part of it. There’s people from Queensbury, Lake George, Glens Falls who all help with the dance. But coming back this year, you do kind of have a sense of pride in your home area. And just being able to persist, like, good things can persevere.”

Crossman, a senior, pointed out that this year’s graduating class is the only group who have experienced a full-on marathon dance in the past.

“I am so excited. I have been waiting for this day for so long,” added Sophia Belden, a junior, who is also student co-chair for the event this year. “It was so special at the Great Escape — even though we did it for a shorter amount of time, and we weren’t able to dance the full time either, just to keep everything spread out, but it was still so special then, that I can’t imagine what it’s gonna be like back in the building all together, dancing for 28 hours.”

Both Belden and Crossman said their time as members of the nine-student chair committee has been a rewarding and engaging experience.

“I love giving back to the community, and I love that we get to do it together as a school. I thought that was so cool and important.” Belden said.

“I was so grateful that I was chosen to have the honor to represent the student body to be able to connect with people of our community and put in the hard work to make something like this happen and change people’s lives is really impactful, and that’s something that I wanted to be a part of,” Crossman added.

Both girls said that the marathon dance has taught them a lot about community and the importance of active engagement — lessons they will carry with them throughout their lives.

“What marathon has taught me is to care about people and care about community and to be able to take that with me through life,” Crossman said.

With one more dance to go, Belden said she’s already brainstorming for next year’s marathon.

“It’s like, the one time everybody gets past their differences and we all just come together,” she said. “I’m excited to do it again and give back again.”

This year's marathon kicks off tonight at 7 p.m. at the South Glens Falls High School. All other events are scheduled to take place at Tanglewood Elementary School. For a full schedule of events, visit www.shmd.org