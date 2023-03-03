SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Excitement and music were in the air as the South High Marathon Dance returned to the South Glens Falls High School auditorium on Friday night.

“Students, welcome home,” cried South Glens Falls Superintendent of Schools Kristine Orr during the opening ceremony. “I know our theme tonight is ‘fantasy,’ but what you do every year is our reality and you deserve a big round of applause for that.”

The nine-member student committee was joined at the head of the crowd by several prominent figures of the community who all came out to show their support for the fun fundraiser.

South Glens Falls Mayor Nicholas Bodkin read a proclamation honoring the event.

“The village of South Glens Falls wishes you the greatest success this year and hereby proclaims March 3 and 4, 2023, ‘South High Marathon Dance Weekend,’” Bodkin read. “We wish you luck, we’re so proud of you, and have a great time. Make great memories, and truly, truly cherish everything you’ve been doing.”

Saratoga County Board of Supervisors Chairman Todd Kusnierz took a moment to reminisce about his sophomore year at South Glens Falls High in 1978 — the year of the very first marathon dance.

“There were only 50 participants, and everybody was dancing for one benefactor … and they raised $1,500,” he said. “Fast-forward 46 years, and tonight you folks are ... gonna make history with the amount of total revenues that the South High Marathon Dance has raised. You will beat $10 million.”

To help bolster that number, Kusnierz presented a check for $6,000 to the student committee on behalf of the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors.

But perhaps the most welcome accolade of the evening came from a visit from U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam.

“It’s said that music’s a great healer, it brings us together, it connects us in powerful ways,” Tonko said. “But it’s also, in this case, a great fundraiser.”

Tonko thanked, not only the students who have put in so much work, but the faculty and staff of the South Glens Falls Central School District, as well as the families and community as a whole for the remarkable positivity that the marathon dance inspires.

“I am so proud to be your voice in Washington, and to serve you. And I will share this full moment with my colleagues in Washington to tell them, ‘this is a great expression of young people teaching all generations, mine and all, how to make community work,” he said to uproarious applause, which morphed into cheers of “Paul, Paul, Paul…” “In my mind, you’re champions because you have put the ‘unity,’ into ‘community.’”

The 28-hour marathon kicked off with the traditional group dance before spectators and recipients were ushered out of the auditorium.

Coverage of the event will pick up in Sunday’s edition of The Post-Star with more from the recipients, as well as the final, record-setting total.