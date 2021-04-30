South High Marathon Dance kicks off at Great Escape

QUEENSBURY — South High didn’t just get a marathon dance Friday — it might have gotten one that’s even better than normal.

The event, held outdoors in 55-degree weather at Great Escape, was chilly. But students rode roller coasters during their dancing breaks, and the recipients of the hundreds of thousands of dollars raised were able to relax inside the Alpine Fest Haus.

It was a far cry from the normal packed gymnasium, which is the usual setting for the annual South High Marathon Dance.

Students were kept in 10-person pods at all times and danced in areas outlined in chalk to keep every pod much more than 6 feet apart.

Warren County Public Health Director Ginelle Jones was on hand at the start and told the students they were proving something to the entire region.

“I hope you guys continue to serve as an example to the community that you can do it, you can work through these rules to keep everyone safe,” she said. “I’m hoping when the dance is over and done, we won’t have any extra illness and we can prove to the community that we’re ready to reopen.”