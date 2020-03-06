South High Marathon Dance has treasure trove of stories

GLENS FALLS — The Charettes were doubly thankful for the South High Marathon Dance.

The family from Fort Edward is going to receive funds to purchase a vehicle that will be used to help transport their 2 ½-year-old daughter Alice, who has Down’s syndrome, to medical appointments.

Also, the Charettes will be living in the first home that Habitat for Humanity of Northern Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties is building in Glens Falls on Hovey Street.

“They’ll be the first volunteers on site to help build the house,” said Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Adam Feldman.

The families are required to put in “sweat equity” to the project and have a subsidized mortgage with payments that are not higher 30 percent of their monthly household income.

Cathy Charette said the family is “overwhelmed” by the generosity.

“It’s too good to be true,” said Cathy Charette.

The Charettes and Habitat for Humanity are one of the 37 people and organizations who will benefit from the South High Marathon Dance, which kicked off on Friday. It will continue through Saturday night.