SOUTH GLENS FALLS — After a nearly two-year long process, the South High Marathon Dance is officially a registered charity, giving it access to a larger donor pool and removing the school district from having to distribute the hundreds of thousands of dollars that are raised.
The way the dance is planned and picks recipients will not change, according to adviser Jody Sheldon.
The main difference going forward will be who writes the checks.
“In terms of the dance, it won’t change anything,” Sheldon said. “What is different is all the money will be in a separate entity rather than going through the school district. It’s a lot for the district to do. That is a significant amount of money for the district to be responsible for.”
Sheldon said the money will now be donated directly to and distributed by South High Marathon Dance, Inc. with herself and fellow advisers Tom Myott and Dan Albert serving as the board.
Students will still serve as the primary planners and decision-makers, but laws governing charities require a board to approve distributions.
The dance raised nearly $900,000 this year, a number that could get even larger with its new status as a nonprofit charity.
Sheldon said many businesses donate only to 501(c)(3) organizations because of tax considerations.
In addition to having a larger pool of possible donors, the nonprofit status allows the dance to raise money in new ways, Sheldon said.
For instance, people can now fund-raise for the dance directly on Facebook, which only allows fundraising for nonprofits or for individuals.
42nd annual South High Marathon Dance
