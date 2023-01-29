South High Marathon Dance fundraisers begin for 46th celebration

The 46th South High Marathon Dance has been scheduled for March 3 and 4, and the fundraisers to help with the cost of the event have begun.

South High will face off against Glens Falls High School in a faculty-led basketball game, better known as "Battle for the Bridge," at 2 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Glens Falls High School. Robert Amberger is a business teacher at Glens Falls and organizes the event.

"Glens Falls teachers play against the South Glens Falls teachers in basketball to raise money for SHMD. This will be the fourth time we have done this," Amberger said in an email.

The school crossover stems from Amberger teaching at Glens Falls High School while his kids attended South Glens Falls, where he lives.

"To see the students and teachers come together is a fun couple hours in the gym," Amberger said.

Amberger's children were graduates in 2018 and 2019 and danced at the marathon. He said it was inspiring to see his kids and their friends raise money, dancing for an important cause.

"My brother-in-law was a recipient in 2015, but had passed before he was able to receive it. Instead, the family was the recipient and that was something that drove me into wanting to give back as well," he said.

Although Amberger is a faculty member at Glens Falls, he said he can only imagine the amount of work it takes for the dance to happen. He said he's just "the basketball planner."

"To see the dedication and see how serious the kids take it, it's motivational as a teacher. I think people in Glens Falls know about the dance but not the specifics. Having recipients in the area helps bring awareness to the cause," he said.

Following the last song played at the marathon on Saturday, recipients are able to speak and Amberger said there's not a dry eye in the room. The basketball game is his way of contributing to the cause.

"The game is free and all of the Glens Falls teachers and staff donate their time and money for it to be a free game. I am incredibly proud to be apart of it and see who I work with pull together for the game," he said.

As for the dance, the South High Marathon Dance is scheduled for March 3-4 at South Glens Falls High School. This year will be the 46th celebration and the marathon will return to the gym of the high school for the first time since the pandemic.

For the past two years, the Marathon Dance has been held at Great Escape in Queensbury and were single-day events held later in the year. According to the South Glens Falls school's website, the students strongly desired to return to a “traditional” Marathon Dance.

A total of $515,440.74 was raised last year for 28 beneficiaries, bringing the 45-year total to more than $9.9 million raised for 619 beneficiaries.

Beyond the dancing, there will be an auction, merchandise and a 50/50 for gift cards to local businesses. Past businesses that participated in the 50/50 were categorized by services, restaurants, retail and entertainment.

"Battle for the Bridge" is only one of many fundraisers that go on to help support the Marathon Dance. Throughout the months leading up to the dance, local businesses continue to raise funds by donating percentages of meal totals. Southy's Pizzeria, Texas Roadhouse, Craft on 9, and others are taking part in the Dine to Donate fundraisers.

Those who would like to donate to the Marathon Dance can do so through the South High Marathon Dance website at www.shmd.org. A calendar with fundraiser information can be found under the News and Events tab.