South High Marathon Dance delayed by two months, likely will be closed to public

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The South High Marathon Dance organizers announced on Friday that they pushing back the date of the 2021 event by two months, and it will likely be closed to the public.

The fundraiser had been scheduled for the first full weekend in March. It has been rescheduled for Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1 to provide more time for restrictions put in place by the COVID-19 pandemic to relax and for SHMD organizing committee to adapt the event to the current environment, according to a news release.

Organizers will move forward with planning for next year’s event by holding virtual meetings. They hope to determine the final format for the 44th annual event by March 1. It will likely be closed to the public.

Based on public health requirements at the time, there may be restrictions on the number of students who can participate or participation may be staggered into different shifts in order to decrease the population density collocated in a single space, according to a news release.

This will be the first time since the early 1980’s the Marathon Dance has not taken place the first weekend in March.