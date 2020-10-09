South High Marathon Dance delayed by two months, likely will be closed to public

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The South High Marathon Dance organizers announced on Friday that they pushing back the date of the 2021 event by two months, and it will likely be closed to the public.
The fundraiser had been scheduled for the first full weekend in March. It has been rescheduled for Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1 to provide more time for restrictions put in place by the COVID-19 pandemic to relax and for SHMD organizing committee to adapt the event to the current environment, according to a news release.
Organizers will move forward with planning for next year’s event by holding virtual meetings. They hope to determine the final format for the 44th annual event by March 1. It will likely be closed to the public.
Based on public health requirements at the time, there may be restrictions on the number of students who can participate or participation may be staggered into different shifts in order to decrease the population density collocated in a single space, according to a news release.
This will be the first time since the early 1980’s the Marathon Dance has not taken place the first weekend in March.
The 2020 event raised about $800,000 for 37 beneficiaries. It was one of the last mass-gathering events in the area before the state imposed restriction to limit the spread of the virus.
“Through the generosity and support of hundreds of individuals and businesses, the hardship experienced by 37 beneficiaries was not as cumbersome. COVID-19 has impacted everyone in one way or another, to some; the results are life-changing. Hardships like this only emphasize the importance of the Marathon Dance’s mission,” the organization said in a news release.
The event has helped 567 beneficiaries and raised over $8.9 million in its history.
Organizers said they will continue to invest in technology to improve the ability to live stream the event. They said during the peak times of the dance, over a thousand viewers from all 50 states and 26 countries were watching online.
The South High Marathon Dance Advisory Board has already began to explore how to implement virtual platforms to conduct activities, which have historically taken place in-person to include garment sales, alumni sales, live auction, silent auction and raffles.
This may be the first time that in-person fundraising may not take place at the dance itself since the 1980s.
The South High Marathon Dance is a registered nonprofit and donations are tax deductible. Organizers said they will be reaching out to larger businesses and corporations to solicit fundraising. People who would like to donate goods and services to be used as auction items are asked to send an email to Donations@SHMD.org. To suggest an idea for a fundraising activity in compliance with heath requirements, contact Events@SHMD.org.
The student committee will select the beneficiaries of the 2021 Marathon Dance. The committee likely will not be able to select as many people as in the past.
All requests must be submitted by Jan. 1, 2021. Any application received after that date will be filed for the 2022 dance.
For more information, visit the Marathon Dance’s website at www.shmd.org, follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/SHMDInc, or Twitter @shmdnow.
