South High Marathon Dance celebrates 45th year

QUEENSBURY — Jamie Barton cried when the high school senior found out the South High Marathon Dance wasn’t going to be held in the school gymnasium.

But Barton had a different attitude Friday morning as the student danced along with classmates during the fundraising dance held for a second year at Six Flags Great Escape due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You have to remember, we’re not doing it for ourselves,” Barton said. “It’s not about us having fun. It’s not about us dancing. It’s about us raising money for our community.”

The 45th South High Marathon Dance kicked off at 9 a.m. Friday at Great Escape. The event — which raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charities and people in need — was closed to the public, but did have an online program and a live feed available to anyone who wanted to watch at www.shmd.org.

Before the dancing started, students received a virtual greeting from Principal Peter Mody, who couldn’t attend the marathon dance due to a COVID-19 exposure.

Mody encouraged seniors to push away all distractions, focus on the true meaning and enjoy every second of their last South High Marathon Dance.

“It’s not a dance party,” Mody said. “It’s not a fun day away of classes. It’s being part of a tradition of giving, unlike any other school in the country.”

Students also met this year’s recipients, including Mark Mulholland, who founded Kelly’s Angels after his wife, Kelly, died of cancer at the age of 37. Kelly’s Angels assists children who have lost a parent due to cancer or other illnesses.

“You guys are providing hope,” said Mulholland, an anchor at WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13. “You’re saving lives and providing hope.”

The mother of Hunter Ripley also thanked the students for including her son as a recipient. Hunter was already dancing in his wheelchair before the music started, his mother pointed out.

“We have a child that we weren’t expecting to have so many difficulties in life,” the mother said, adding, “You’ve really made a very strenuous situation very positive for our family.”

Senior Jenna Reinhardt said she spent the morning in tears listening to the stories of the people and organizations receiving funding through the South High Marathon Dance. She has been participating in the event since fifth grade.

“When it comes to marathon, because of the energy and what we’re doing it for, I’ve always felt welcomed,” Reinhardt said. “And like Mr. Mody said in his opening video, it’s always been a space where you can be whoever. Because we’re not doing it to worry about anybody else. We’re worrying about the recipients. We’re doing it for them. That’s what we raise the money for, that’s what we’re here for.”

Both Barton and Reinhardt said they will be back next year to enjoy the South High Marathon Dance as alumni.

