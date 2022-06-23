South High honors Class of 2022

GLENS FALLS — The fact that she was about to graduate from high school hadn’t set in as she stood with her friends outside of Cool Insuring Arena on Thursday evening.

Sydney Blake, member of the South Glens Falls Class of 2022, posed for pictures with her fellow graduates as she smiled from ear to ear.

“I don’t think it’s going to hit until the end,” she said. “Then I’m going to start bawling.”

“And then you’re going to make everyone else bawl, make everyone else cry,” said fellow graduate Meghan Herlihy as they shared a laugh.

Blake and Herilhy are both working over the summer before heading off to college. Herilhy will be heading to the University of New Hampshire, and Blake is going to SUNY Plattsburgh.

They joined the rest of the 229 graduates that created a sea of bulldog red and blue inside of the arena for the commencement ceremony.

Class of 2022 Salutatorian Lily Jetter, who will be attending Penn State University this fall, spent the last two years of her high school career taking classes at Queensbury High School as a part of the International Baccalaureate Program.

The program, which is recognized by many universities throughout the world, trains students to be knowledgeable, confident and caring, according to the program’s website.

Jetter said that she feared losing the sense of community in her hometown while participating in the program, but that didn’t happen.

She said that South Glens Falls is a welcoming and supportive community that she is proud to be a part of.

“It turns out that it is by leaving home that we come to understand that (home) is not the place, but the feeling that goes along with it,” Jetter said to her fellow graduates.

Emma Slupik is the class valedictorian.

Graduate Dylan Sechler is off to SUNY Geneseo this fall, where he intends to study marketing. Sechler said he wants to work toward a career working with stocks.

“I want to be in New York City,” he said. “A lot of young people out of college go to the Upper East Side in Manhattan.”

Jenni Montgomery, his mother, said that she was mostly feeling excitement as they stood outside of the arena.

“I’m proud of him,” she said.

Sechler said that he was ready to be done with high school and move onto his next chapter. His mother laughed.

He said that he is looking forward to having his own independence, which he had a little taste of this year with a car of his own.

“No mom eyes watching,” Montgomery said.

Sechler said that the thing he will miss the most about high school is the close relationships that he had with his teachers, including his favorite teacher James Woodard, who teaches business at the high school.

South Glens Falls held the first of many graduation ceremonies on Thursday. A majority of graduations are being held throughout the region on Friday and some are on Saturday.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.