SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Richard “Rich” Murphy has been named interim principal of South Glens Falls High School.

Murphy’s contract will run through Dec. 31, 2023, at a rate of $600 per day. He will replace Peter A. Mody III, who will be leaving the district on July 31 to return to teaching.

“It’s been just four days,” since he had assumed the role, he said, “but I had an opportunity to work with Pete Mody who is an amazing principal here who’s moving on and I’m even more impressed and really happy that I was given this opportunity.”

In high school and college, Murphy worked at a local youth center downstate where he found a passion for working with young people, although he planned to be a lawyer.

“Sometimes you don’t listen to your inner-self, or your mother,” he said with a laugh. “My mom told me when I graduated from high school: ‘You know you should be a high school teacher,’ and I looked at her and I said, ‘Mom, why would I ever want to come back to high school?’ I used to tease her that I should have listened to her sooner.”

He graduated from Sienna College with a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and gave in to his mother’s cajoling. He earned a Master’s degree in school counseling from the College of Saint Rose. He began his career as a district counselor in Schenectady schools before transitioning into administration.

“I moved on from counseling to administration because I felt that there was even a bigger opportunity in a more macro way to make effective changes for kids” he said.

Murphy spent 15 years as principal at Shaker High School in the North Colonie Central School District before retiring in 2021. He spent one year in retirement before accepting an interim principal position at Ballston Spa High School for part of the 2022-23 school year.

Murphy said he thought he’d be heading back into retirement after his time in Ballston Spa, but when the opportunity to serve as interim principal in South Glens Falls presented itself, he couldn’t say no.

“I still have that desire of working with faculty and the community and most importantly, the students,” Murphy said. “And hearing what I’ve heard about South Glens Falls and South High School I was drawn to it.”

Murphy said that he’s excited to add his support to the already great work being done at South High. He was impressed by the restorative justice program that works with people in the justice system to gain justice without jailtime and the General Education, or GED, program which offers people a way to get a high school degree without going through the traditional classroom setting.

“My view was always, ‘OK, now how can I help you with your job. How can I make it, not easier, but better for what you’re doing for what essentially is ultimately for the kids.’”

He said he sees evidence of support the families have for the system when he drives around the community.

“I’m amazed at all the Bulldog pride signs,” he said. “We need them, we need them as partners, and to be a part of it.”