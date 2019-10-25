A South Glens Falls woman is facing felony charges in a welfare fraud case, the Warren County Sheriff's Office reported on Friday.
Effie T. Derusha, of 49 1/2 Saratoga Ave., falsified a tenant information form with the Glens Falls Housing Authority on Aug. 31, police said.
She failed to report all household members' wages, and received $2,222 in benefits she was not entitled to, police said in a news release.
Derusha was charged with three felonies: fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree welfare fraud and first-degree offering a false instrument.
She was arrested and released on her own recognizance.
Derusha is scheduled for a court appearance on Nov. 4 in Glens Falls City Court.
Sheriff's Investigator Christopher Hatin was in charge of the case.
