QUEENSBURY — A South Glens Falls woman was charged with felony driving while intoxicated following a traffic stop Saturday night in Queensbury, police records show.
Jamie L. Varney, 36, was pulled over for speeding on an unspecified road around 10:40 p.m., according to State Police.
Troopers determined she had been drinking and had an open container of alcohol in her vehicle, as well as a prior conviction for DWI, police records show.
Varney was charged with felony DWI and ticketed for speeding, drinking alcohol in a vehicle, driving on the shoulder and moving from her lane unsafely, police said.
She was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.
Way too many DWI arrests lately. Stop slapping these people on the wrist and letting them go. If they don't learn after the first DWI... they should sit in jail after the second one.
