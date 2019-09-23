{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A South Glens Falls woman was charged with felony driving while intoxicated following a traffic stop Saturday night in Queensbury, police records show.

Jamie L. Varney, 36, was pulled over for speeding on an unspecified road around 10:40 p.m., according to State Police.

Troopers determined she had been drinking and had an open container of alcohol in her vehicle, as well as a prior conviction for DWI, police records show.

Varney was charged with felony DWI and ticketed for speeding, drinking alcohol in a vehicle, driving on the shoulder and moving from her lane unsafely, police said.

She was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.

