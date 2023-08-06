SOUTH GLENS FALLS – Village officials are taking another look at an issue concerning a damage to one side of an electrical box at the newly-constructed GAC filtration building. The trouble could have led to a costly legal battle, but likely now will not.

The trouble is not a safety issue but one of aesthetics. One side of the box was damaged when it was installed. The functional parts of the electrical box are fine and under warranty.

“I think that we don’t have a leg to stand on and we’re going be paying a lawyer an hourly rate to sue a contractor, who’s probably going win,” said resident Dennis Davall during the public comment session of the board’s Aug. 2 meeting. “I think we should leave it alone and move forward. I don’t want to see my tax money wasted like that.”

Davall said he had arranged to take a tour of the water treatment facility to learn more about where the municipality’s water comes from and to inspect the box for himself.

“I recently had an in depth tour of the plant and found it to be very interesting and educational,” he said. “If anybody here hasn’t had that tour, you really should do it because it’s pretty cool.”

Trustee Tony Girard explained to Davall that his stance on the matter was that the board should accept a credit from the contractor for cost of the box, as well as the damaged siding on the outside of the building. This was his stance in late June when the board voted to have the contractor replace the box entirely.

Girard’s stance was similar to the village’s project engineer who warned then that the contractor would likely not want to replace the box and had offered to negotiate a settlement.

“I know you’ve probably worked with manufacturers where if you get damaged (material) they’re more than willing to give you the damage credit for the product, but they’re not going to pay for labor,” Girard said to Davall. For that reason, Girard wants to get a better handle on the value of the damaged materials before they negotiate with the contractor.

After a brief discussion, the board decided to table any further action involving the problem until the full costs of the materials could be assessed, with the intent of asking for a full credit from the contractor.

