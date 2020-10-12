South Glens Falls water tower work underway

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Removing lead-based paint from a 1 million gallon water tank is not easy to do.

It’s even harder during a pandemic.

A crew from Worldwide Industries has been hard at work for months and originally planned to strip and repaint the tower by Oct. 1. Now they’re hoping for early December.

They have been working even on weekends in an effort to get it done.

It’s not a simple paint job. To keep every fragment of lead paint — even chips and dust — from floating through the village, the crew winches up a protective canvas cover every day before beginning to blast off the paint.

After a few hours of blasting, they grind the surface and put on primer, the first of three coats of paint that the water tower will receive this fall.

Last week, a belt on a piece of air-handling equipment snapped. They had to order a new one from Georgia. It arrived Monday, allowing them to go back to blasting off paint after several days of being unable to continue. They worked on the interior of the tank during that time, said Mayor Harry Gutheil, who has been keeping a close eye on their progress.