South Glens Falls water tower work underway

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Removing lead-based paint from a 1 million gallon water tank is not easy to do.
It’s even harder during a pandemic.
A crew from Worldwide Industries has been hard at work for months and originally planned to strip and repaint the tower by Oct. 1. Now they’re hoping for early December.
They have been working even on weekends in an effort to get it done.
It’s not a simple paint job. To keep every fragment of lead paint — even chips and dust — from floating through the village, the crew winches up a protective canvas cover every day before beginning to blast off the paint.
After a few hours of blasting, they grind the surface and put on primer, the first of three coats of paint that the water tower will receive this fall.
Last week, a belt on a piece of air-handling equipment snapped. They had to order a new one from Georgia. It arrived Monday, allowing them to go back to blasting off paint after several days of being unable to continue. They worked on the interior of the tank during that time, said Mayor Harry Gutheil, who has been keeping a close eye on their progress.
The entire project is $3.1 million, a price tag that postponed it for years as consecutive village boards balked.
In 2016, without grants, board members decided to do nothing rather than pay an estimated $1 million on the project. Prices went up every year after that, and eventually it became a pressing problem: Without new paint, the water tower’s exposed metal would start to deteriorate. But the price of removing lead paint never went down.
Gutheil spent years on it, applying for grants. Finally, he won two grants and a loan by packaging projects together: the water tower, carbon filtration for the entire water system, and replacing water mains on Haviland Avenue and Wilson Avenue between Prospect Street and Main Street.
In the end, the grants are paying the lion’s share of the long-postponed project.
“The beauty of it is, it’s a (a) two-thirds grant,” he said.
For the entire combined project, the village received a $1.62 million New York State Water Infrastructure Improvement Act grant, and a New York State Environmental Facilities Corp. drinking water loan. For the water mains alone, the village also received a $919,560 Community Development Block Grant.
While water tower work continues, the tank is empty, which means the village cannot store water to meet a surge in demand. Villagers have been urged to conserve water.
